Unions Fire Parting Shots At UDC

While concluding the 2025/26 salary negotiations, the five cooperating public service unions issued a stern warning to the UDC government, accusing it of hostility and failing to uphold its own human rights pledges against the workers

The five cooperating public service unions have accepted the outcome of the 2025/26 salary negotiations with government but left a pointed warning for the ruling Umbrella Democratic Congress (UDC), accusing it of hostility and negotiating in bad faith.

The unions—BOPEU, BOSETU, BTU, BONU, NALCGPWU, and BDU—met with government representatives in Gaborone on October 17 and 20, 2025.

Addressing the media, veteran unionist Johnson Motshwarakgole, chief negotiator Robert Rabasimane, and deputy chief negotiator Tobokani Rari, among others were sharply critical of the government’s approach and attitude.

Motshwarakgole said the UDC risks alienating the workforce it depends on. “Workers put this government in power, expecting leadership that respects their rights. Trade union rights are human rights, and a government committed to human rights must act accordingly. Not what we see. If the UDC does not take us seriously, they will soon blame the labour movement unfairly. Yes, I am warning them,” he said.

WARNING

Motshwarakgole added that the government was heading into a protracted battle if it failed to change course. “They are setting themselves up for a long draining and painful war that they will regret. This is not something we want, and we do not seek to govern, but we expect proper leadership.”

Rari described the talks as unusually acrimonious. “In all my years participating in negotiations, I have never seen this hostility and acrimony towards the labour movement,” he said.

Rabasimane echoed concerns over the government’s conduct. “We were even surprised to hear the government claim the negotiations went smoothly. From our perspective, the government showed disrespect and acted in bad faith throughout,” he said.

PROPOSALS

The government has proposed incremental salary increases of P653 for grades A3 to A2 and P400 for grades A1 to D1, rejecting the unions’ call for a P4,000 minimum wage.

Director of Public Service Management, Gaone Macholo, explained that while raising the wage floor is a priority, financial and economic constraints make full implementation difficult. Instead, the government proposed a “living wage” package totaling P4,000, combining basic pay with enhanced housing and upkeep allowances.

Unions have rejected this formula, insisting the minimum wage should be a P4,000 basic salary, arguing that allowances do not enhance pension benefits or creditworthiness.

MINIMUM WAGE WAR

Meanwhile, the UDC government has repeatedly stressed that it has not backtracked on the P4,000 minimum wage, but says the promise will only be fulfilled once the economy stabilizes. Opposition parties, however, argue that the UDC should admit to the nation that it misled the public, since it was aware of the country’s financial situation through official records.

