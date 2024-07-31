YTV Launches Exciting New Teen Series “Tikula”

“Tikula” is based on the beloved Botswana radio drama, “Matswaka Bae,” and marks another successful venture in the partnership between YTV and Sky Girls

GAZETTE REPORTER

YTV is set to premiere its latest teen series styled, “Tikula,” starting this August. This captivating show will air at 19:30hrs and promises to be a must-watch for teens and families alike. Viewers can catch “Tikula” on any free-to-air decoder, Freeview decoders available at all Furnmart stores nationwide, and on DStv channel 291.

“Tikula,” a word meaning ‘we are growing,’ is an 8-part series that immerses viewers in the lives of three diverse female characters at Skywood High School in Lusaka, Zambia. Each character brings a unique perspective to the show, navigating life’s challenges and learning about themselves along the way. The series highlights the intricate dance of making choices, discovering oneself, and the importance of staying true to who you are.

13 million views

With a staggering 13 million views from Zambia and beyond, “Tikula” isn’t just a series; it’s a cultural phenomenon. The show delves deep into pressing issues like negative peer pressure, alcoholism, and gender-based violence, all while celebrating the power of friendship and supportive relationships. It’s a narrative that resonates with the struggles and triumphs of today’s youth, offering both entertainment and valuable life lessons.

From radio waves to TV screens

“Tikula” is based on the beloved Botswana radio drama, “Matswaka Bae,” and marks another successful venture in the partnership between YTV and Sky Girls. Since their collaboration began in February of last year, they’ve delivered engaging content that has captivated audiences, including the popular shows “The Mix” and “Sure ka Rafiwa.” Produced by the talented team at Media 365, “Tikula” continues this tradition, bringing high-quality storytelling to the screen.

Why You Should Tune In

Whether you’re a teenager navigating your own high school experience or a parent looking for a show that provides both entertainment and meaningful discussions, “Tikula” is perfect for you. The series not only entertains but also educates, prompting important conversations about identity, choices, and resilience.

Make sure to mark your calendars for Fridays at 19:30hrs on YTV starting in August. If you haven’t already, grab a Freeview decoder from Furnmart for only P330 or tune in on DStv channel 291. Join other viewers as they follow the journey of three young women growing together, facing life’s challenges head-on, and discovering the strength of true friendship.