National Volleyball League Starts Amid Funding Challenges

BVF president lauds good turnout of spectators on the day

Says at least teams have mobilisation funds to do “this and that”

First weekend sees Men and women of Mafolofolo in fine fettle

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The Botswana Volleyball Federation (BVF) National League began with great enthusiasm on Saturday 27 July 2024 at Molapo Crossing Open Arena. And despite its financial constraints, BVF president Tsoseletso Magang praised the commencement of the league as a promising start.

“We were able to start our games on time this past Saturday,” she said in a telephone interview. “We decided to do a small launch because we don’t have funds. We also saw a good turnout of spectators on the day. They were very excited to watch the sport that they like.”

The league faces significant challenges that are primarily due to lack of sponsorship. For the past two years, BVF has been trying to seek sponsorships but has met with little success.

Development activity

“At the same time that we are looking for sponsors, we are also engaging the sports ministry to show them that we need a development activity,” Magang added.

“The best one is the league because it is played over six months and is intense. It also gives coaches a chance to try out different players and gives teams exposure at the same time.”

To ensure the league runs smoothly under the circumstances, BVF has allocated development funds to it. “We are giving our teams mobilisation funds so that they can do this and that,” she said.

Tournament-style format

The funds are divided according to the rounds of the league to ensure continuity to the end. The league follows a tournament-style format, with several teams coming together to play over a single weekend, thus helping to obviate travel costs.

“Our main aim is to take volleyball to the courts and ensure that there is activity,” Magang said. “In this way, we can also attract sponsors and show them that there is life in volleyball.”

The league’s first round will conclude in October, with the season set to end in March next year. However, Magang anticipates several challenges, particularly during the rain season. “We don’t have our own facility to use when it rains,” she said.

Lack of prize money

“But we will always work out something because we are not going to be playing every weekend. We will deal with the hiccups when they occur.”

Another significant issue is lack of prize money for the league. But Magang remains optimistic nevertheless. “We have not given up and are engaging with potential sponsors out there,” she said.

Men’s Results

Meanwhile, the opening weekend saw impressive performances by several teams.

In the men’s games, Mafolofolo prevailed over Dikwena, securing a straight-set victory with scores of 25-0 in all three sets. Mafolofolo’s superiority left no room for Dikwena to gain any foothold in the match.

In another match, Police VI faced off against Yaros in a more competitive encounter. Police VI emerged victorious, winning 3-0 in sets. The first set ended with a score of 25-17 in favour of Police VI.

Nail-biter

The second was a nail-biter that stretched to a tense 31-29 finish, with Police VI narrowly edging out Yaros. The final set saw Police VI regain their composure to win 25-12, sealing their triumph.

The final encounter featured Kalavango versus BDF VI where BDF VI asserted their dominance with a convincing 3-0 victory. BDF VI took the first set 25-20, demonstrating a solid performance.

They continued their momentum in the second set which they won 25-14, and maintained their dominance in the third set with a 25-13 scoreline.

Women’s Results

In the women’s games, Mafolofolo triumphed over Spiking Stars with a 3-1 victory. Mafolofolo dominated the first two sets, winning 25-13 and 25-15, but Spiking Stars fought back to take the third set 25-20. However, Mafolofolo secured their win with a 25-16 victory in the fourth set.

In another match, Police VI triumphed over Dikwena with an overwhelming 3-0 victory, shutting them out 25-0 in all three sets. In yet another game, BDF VI defeated Kalavango 3-0, winning the sets 25-21, 25-22, and 25-14.