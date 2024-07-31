‘Bebeto’ Takes Charge at Double Action, Eyes New Strategies and Growth

Says the former Mares gaffer of her new appointment: “I have always been leading from the ground as a player and captain but now have to be on the touchline”

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

In a significant move on Botswana’s football scene, former Mares captain Bonang ‘Bebeto’ Mosetha has been appointed new head coach of Double Action, which is one of the country’s most renowned teams.

A seasoned coach with an impressive array of qualifications, Mosetha is poised to lead the team to new heights.

She holds an array of coaching certifications, including the UEFA Assist Programme for Women and CAF B Licence and brings a wealth of experience to her new role.

Girls Under 15 National Team

She is also the head coach of the Girls Under 15 National Team and assistant coach for the Girls Under 17 National Team.

This diverse background has equipped her with a deep understanding of the game and a strategic mindset essential for at Double Action.

“I have always been leading from the ground as a player and captain but now have to be on the touchline,” Mosetha said in a telephone interview.

“This new role does not worry me because it’s about guiding the players and telling them to do things that I know are possible because I’ve been in their shoes.”

“Teams plan for Double Action”

In her leadership, Mosetha aims to address the evolving challenges faced by Double Action. “Teams plan for Double Action as it is considered a big team,” she noted.

“We need to have a different approach to the game. If Plan A is not working, then we have to move to Plan B.”

This adaptability will be crucial as the team faces more sophisticated tactics from their opponents. Mosetha’s familiarity with the team culture is a significant asset.

Fans and supporters

“I know and understand the culture of this team because I grew up there,” she asserted. “I’m not going to change the team but will continue with what we have been doing. I have always been the player-coach before becoming the assistant coach.”

Her approach to coaching reflects a commitment to continuity and evolution. She emphasises the importance of a strong support system. “I thank the Double Action management for trusting me and giving me a chance to fill these big shoes,” she said.

“To the fans and supporters, I ask them to rally behind the team and buy replicas. I promise them the best training that will ensure us the best results.”

Better-qualified coaches

Mosetha’s vision extends beyond immediate game strategies. She believes in the potential of Botswana’s football landscape, advocating for better-qualified coaches and more resources.

“There is a lot of talent in Botswana,” she stated. “People coaching these girls should be qualified.

“If the same training provided at the national team level can be used at the club level, we will see a lot of results. National team coaches should work well with club coaches to produce the best players.”