The Journey of Lebotse-Sebego in Sports Leadership

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Former president of the Botswana Netball Association (BONA) and now vice president of the Botswana National Sports Commission (BNSC), Tebogo Lebotse-Sebego, has long championed the cause of women in sports leadership.

In a candid interview with Gazette Sports, she outlined the challenges and triumphs she has faced in a career marked by resilience and integrity.

“We need to do more (as women) to get into these positions (of leadership in sports) but are struggling when we have many very talented and experienced women leaders,” Lebotse-Sebego said.

Her time at BONA was not without its hurdles, particularly in the balancing act of promoting women’s sports in a predominantly male-led field.

Warrior of Light

“The biggest challenge in leading a female-first code was being intentional about putting the female game before the men’s game without offending the men,” she recalled.

“Most believed I didn’t want the men’s game to grow. But my point was – and still is – that without interventions, the men’s game would grow faster than the women’s game, possibly at the expense of the women’s game.”

Lebotse-Sebego’s approach to leadership is guided by a personal philosophy that she describes as being a Warrior of Light. “In my conscious pursuit to chase the positive, I lean towards my personal values of #Truth, #Justice, and #Happy,” she said.

“These values guide me in everyday life, including leadership. The Warrior of Light analogy keeps me childlike in the pursuit of justice for self and others. It draws me towards being as truthful as I can and enables me to preserve my naivety, so I open myself to all possibilities.”

A higher standard of integrity

Her insights into the role of women in leadership are profound. “It is important that women in leadership do not try to be ‘one of the boys’ or become ‘honourary men’ to be accepted by the predominantly male leadership,” she observed.

“We need to be knowledgeable on the issues being discussed and bring a perspective that is not ‘business as usual.’ As women, we have a higher standard of integrity to bring to institutions.”

But Lebotse-Sebego’s journey has not been one of solitary struggle. She emphasised the importance of a support network. “A support network is crucial in all aspects of life,” she said. “One needs genuine friends who love, support and demand the very best from you.

“I speak of friends who will call you out but defend you fiercely. I am blessed with friends like that. I would not be able to volunteer for sports if I didn’t have solid family support.”

“My children missed a lot of their mother”

Her husband, Tebogo Sebego, is a prominent lawyer and a former president of the Botswana Football Association whom she credits with playing a pivotal role during her time at BONA.

“He guided me in constitutional matters and his understanding of the sports space was invaluable,” she said.

Despite her achievements, Lebotse-Sebego candidly admits that balancing work, life and volunteer commitments is a myth. “At some point, one of these will suffer,” she admitted.

“My children missed a lot of their mother around the time of #ReABaTsaa and being both BONA and Africa Netball president while also sitting on the World Netball Board.”

Her career, too, took a strain during this period. However, she was fortunate to have a supportive boss in Jose Couceiro. “He valued the contribution I was making to Botswana sports and enabled me to balance work, career and family,” she noted.

The power of perseverance

As a woman of good report, Lebotse-Sebego’s journey is a testament to the power of perseverance and the importance of staying true to one’s values. She draws inspiration from various mentors, even if she says she does not follow a structured mentor-mentee approach.

“I identify women and men who inspire me and lean on their experience and support,” she said. “I also welcome younger women who wish to learn from me and make myself available to guide them and share my experience.”