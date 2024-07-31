WASBO Workshop Advances Safe Coaching for Girls in Sports

GAZETTE REPORTER

Oasis Motel in Tlokweng was the venue for the TAFISA Girls Positive and Safe Coaching Pathway physical workshop over the weekend, which marked the culmination of a series of online activities and workshops for coaches.

The Chairperson of Women and Sports Botswana (WASBO), Keenese Katisenge-Tizhani, highlighted the significance of this event in a recent telephone interview.

“The workshop also touched on the last module, which includes safeguarding, hate speech and body confidence,” she explained, adding that the programme will hereafter turn its attention to the media and national sports associations (NSAs).

Four female trainers

Launched on 26 January 2024 and planned to end in December, the Girls’ Positive and Safe Coaching Pathway programme aims to empower young girls in sports through safeguarding.

The hybrid event took place at the National Stadium in Gaborone as a collaboration between WASBO and the Association for International Sports for All (TAFISA), which provided technical and administrative support along with a $10,000 financial sponsorship.

Four female trainers selected by WASBO are central to the programme’s implementation.

61 coaches

They are Godiraone Bridget Kabuku of Botswana Paralympics Committee; Tapiwa Masunga, an International Tennis Federation (ITF) Development Officer for Southern Africa, Gorata Kgathi, a Botswana Rugby Union Board member and Chairperson of the Women’s Committee; and Barobi Nwako, a Development Officer for women’s football at Botswana Football Association.

These trainers led the weekend workshop, which was attended by 61 coaches. But organising the workshop presented several challenges, primarily due to logistical issues.

Limited funds

“Coordinating coaches coming from different locations was the main challenge,” said Katisenge-Tizhani. “It was difficult to manage accommodation and other arrangements, given our limited funds.”

Looking ahead, WASBO plans to host similar workshops in the future. Their long-term goal is to establish a safeguarding sports policy in Botswana.

“The sports ministry has already laid the foundation for this, and we are happy and grateful for their support,” she said. “We aim to continue working with the ministry and the BNOC gender commission to make this policy a reality.”

Sustainability and continuity are key considerations for WASBO. “Our vision is to embed the pathway modules within the frameworks of all NSAs in Botswana so that the programme does not end in December when we conclude the current phase,” Katisenge-Tizhani emphasised.

12 webinars

“We hope that by the end of the programme, TAFISA is satisfied with our delivery and supports us in a subsequent phase.”

Regarding progress, she added: “Our trainers have hosted 12 webinars. With the recent physical workshop, that brings the total to 13. We believe we have done our best thus far and want to continue with TAFISA’s help.”

Overall, the TAFISA Girls Positive and Safe Coaching Pathway programme represents a significant step forward in promoting the safety and empowerment of young female athletes in Botswana.

“Our hope is that this programme sets a standard and paves the way for a more inclusive and supportive sports environment for all,” said Katisenge-Tizhani.