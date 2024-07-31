On Your Marks, Get Set, Ready, Go!

With representation in swimming and athletics at the Paris Olympics and a nationwide desire to excel in both, Botswana’s success at the Games has thus far been through athletics

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Paris 2024 Olympics, officially the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad, have begun with a bang.

From 26 July to 11 August 2024, this year’s Games promise to showcase the world’s finest athletes in the heart of France.

Botswana, a small but formidable contender, has its sights set on adding to its Olympic medal tally with representation in both swimming and athletics.

Botswana’s swimming delegation includes Maxine Egner and Adrian Robinson. But it is in athletics that the nation has consistently shone, and this year is no exception.

Diverse and talented

The athletics team features a diverse and talented group: Victor Ntweng, Oratile Nowe, Tumo Nkape, Letsile Tebogo, Bayapo Ndori, Leungo Scotch, Collen Kebinatshipi, Tshepiso Masalela, and Kethobogile Haingura.

Additionally, the men’s 4x400m relay team has qualified, raising hopes for a repeat of their previous success.

The athletics events will kick off on 2 August with Oratile Nowe making her Olympic debut in the women’s 800m race (Round 1). The next day, Letsile “Let’s Go” Tebogo will take on the men’s 100m race (Round 1).

Nowe in the 800m final?

On 4 August, Kebinatshipi, Scotch and Ndori will compete in the men’s 400m race (Round 1). If Tebogo advances to the finals – which he should – he will run again on 4 August, and Nowe could potentially run in the 800m semi-finals.

The action will continue on 5 August with Victor Ntweng competing in the men’s 400m hurdles (Round 1) while Tebogo will run the 200m race (Round 1). Should she progress, which she must, Nowe will run in the 800m final.

The men’s 400m semi-finals will take place on 6 August. On 7 August, Masalela and Haingura will compete in the men’s 800m (Round 1), alongside the men’s 400m hurdles semi-finals, the men’s 200m semi-finals, and the men’s 400m finals.

Men’s 800m and 4x400m finals

The men’s 200m final is scheduled for 8 August. The 10th of August will see the men’s 4x400m relay (Round 1), the men’s 800m semi-finals, and the men’s 400m hurdles final. The following day, 11 August, the spotlight will be on the men’s 800m final and the men’s 4x400m relay final.

Botswana’s Olympic success has been through athletics. In 2012, then teenaged Nigel Amos captured the nation’s first-ever Olympic medal with a silver in the 800m at the London Games.

Amos, who was largely unknown until then, delivered an extraordinary performance with a time of 1:41.73s, finishing behind Kenya’s David Rudisha. His unexpected triumph was a watershed moment for Botswana, heralding a new era of Olympic success.

Historic milestone in Tokyo

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics further solidified Botswana’s reputation on the global stage. The men’s 4x400m relay team, featuring Isaac Makwala, Baboloki Thebe, Zibani Ngozi and Bayapo Ndori, set a new African record with a time of 2:57.27s.

This remarkable achievement saw Botswana become the first African nation to win a medal in this event since 2004.

Despite the US winning gold and the Netherlands securing silver, the Botswana team’s performance was a historic milestone. Now it’s à vos marques, prêts, partez! (on your marks, get set, go!) for the athletics team from Friday.