Zeus To Host Trench Coat Party 

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

In a fusion of music, fashion and cinema, acclaimed rapper Game ‘Zeus’ Bantsi is set to host a “Trench Coat Party” where he will also debut in an exclusive MTV Base screening of his latest interlude, “Intermission.”

The event, which promises to be a unique and stylish affair, will take place on 28 June at Court Five in Gaborone. It was inspired by Zeus’ own track “Trench Coat Mobbing,” which is a clever flip of Spokes H’s song “Rabaki.”

“I was fascinated by turning the song concept into an event because creativity and innovation in music marketing go a long way, especially if you don’t have a big budget,” the rapper told Time Out.

“War and Peace” project

“I am excited about how this has come together and want to give a shout-out to everyone who has been working behind the scenes.”

“Intermission” is an interlude from Zeus’ album, “War and Peace,” which was released at the end of last year and topped the Apple Music hip-hop charts in Botswana earlier this year.

According to Zeus, the video – which will debut on MTV Base Africa at the event – merges two songs: “Intermission” and a visualiser for “Trench Coat Mobbing.”

A nice moment

“We will be debuting this music video on MTV Base Africa, the whole idea being to share the screening at the venue,” he said.

“DStv has been a great partner for me in terms of carrying music to other countries. So I thought it was a nice moment for us to celebrate this new era and return.”

The “Kotsi” hitmaker revealed that the party will feature a live, unplugged performance of guitarists and percussionists, offering music lovers renditions of his songs that they have never heard before.

Double-sided disc

Zeus will also share some of his new material that speaks to the present times and create new moments with his fans.

“When I started the War and Peace project, its identity came together in a personal way for me,” he explained.” But I began to see a drift towards a state of conflict all over the globe, including horrible atrocities like genocide.

“There are big themes to digest, especially in the context of today’s society. In the War and Peace project, I am now looking forward to exploring the peace side because this is a double-sided disc.”

Zeus also has plans to take the party concept on tour, featuring his unplugged sets.

Tickets to the Trench Coat Party are priced at P100.