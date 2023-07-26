Zombie Date Night in Tlokweng Wins Big at Durban FilmMart

Local short film won NEFTIAfrica competition’s Best Film Award and Audience Choice Award

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Locally produced horror-comedy short film, “Zombie Date Night in Tlokweng,” made history over the weekend when it won the NEFTI Competition Best Film and the Audience Choice Awards at the Durban Film Mart (DFM) in South Africa.

NEFTI Africa is a highly competitive short film competition sponsored by Austrian vodka brand NEFT, the African Bank, Adobe, TikTok and the International Emerging Film Talents Association (IEFTA).

The competition aims to discover and showcase underrepresented filmmakers from developing countries who are facing geographical, financial and logistical limitations.

Global stage

“Winning means a lot but so much more because of all the support we received from not just Botswana but across the world,” the film’s screenwriter and director, Moreetsi Gabang, said in an interview. “We have talent in Botswana to compete on a global stage.”

Gabang was in Durban, South Africa attending the film’s premiere at DFM where he witnessed Zombie Date Night in Tlokweng becoming the first Botswana film to win the NEFTI Africa competition.

Following the success of the short film, Gabang, the film’s producer Frank Oteng and other members of their team are hoping to continue to collaborate with other local filmmakers in producing the highest quality films to put Botswana film on the map.

Cast

Gabang also participated in a panel discussion at the film mart where he shared his experience producing the film and how other filmmakers can enter the competition.

The featured actors of the film are acclaimed South African actor Marcus Mabusela, rising star Gofaone Nkwane and internationally-celebrated comedian William Last KRM.

The cast boasts big names on the local comedy scene, such as Jethro ‘Umaga’ Ndebele, Bambino Ndiwenyu, Triccs, and Jonny Pula. There was also Precious Olerile, Lebone Mokone, Mamelang Lefitlhile and 10-year-old Olerato Kgalemang.

Crew

The crew, which comprises accomplished Batswana, includes First Director Ellen Phooko, Director of Photography Vaima Kario, Gaffer Thebe Radiakwana assisted by Karabo Mogorosi and Lebone Mokone, First AC/Focus Puller Mana Seboni, Production Designer Tshepiso Mothaba assisted by Tony Serero, Costume Designer Gertrude and Kutlwano Mogojwe of Black Thrash Designers, Sound Recordist MacDonald Garekwe, Make-up & Special Effects Make-up Artist Matthew Emmanuel Charlie, with seasoned music producer Kabelo “K-Bos” Motlhatlhedi, who serves as the Sound Mixer and Colourist, and Development Executive Tricia L. Sello.