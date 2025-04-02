1,625 Malaria Cases Recorded 

So far the death toll stands at seven in a season that shows a significant increase – mainly in the Okavango – from last year’s total of 284 cases and two deaths

GAZETTE REPORTER

As at 31 March 2025, seven deaths and 1625 cases of malaria were recorded in Botswana, Dr Christopher Nyanga of the Ministry of Health (MoH) has said.

Responding to Gazette enquiries, the spokesman of MoH stated that while malaria cases have been recorded across the country, the Okavango District is the hardest hit.

Of the total cases recorded nationwide, 1,088 were in the Okavango District since the beginning of the malaria season in October 2024.

Non-endemic areas

According to a recent press release from MoH, the outbreak began in the Okavango last year and spread to several other districts, including Ngami, Chobe, Tutume, and Boteti.

In an alarming turn of events, malaria has also been reported in non-endemic areas like Ghanzi, Serowe, Francistown, Mahalapye and Gaborone.

MoH attributes the rise in malaria cases to recent heavy rains, which have created ideal conditions for mosquito breeding and transmission.

Surveillance and intervention

According to MoH, this season’s figures mark a significant increase from last year’s total of 284 cases and two deaths.

The National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) has reiterated that the Okavango District’s high malaria burden is due to its proximity to water bodies, which provide optimal breeding conditions for mosquitoes.

In response, MoH has ramped up surveillance and intervention efforts in high-risk areas while NDMO has strongly encouraged parents to prevent children from playing near floodwaters and to closely monitor their movements.

Medical attention urged

More generally, Batswana have been urged to be vigilant for malaria symptoms that include fever, sweating and chills, severe headaches, diarrhoea, and vomiting.

Health officials are urging people in malaria-prone areas to take preventive measures like using insecticide, indoor residual spraying and seeking medical attention immediately if symptoms appear.

Additionally, the government has intensified public awareness campaigns to educate communities about malaria prevention and treatment.