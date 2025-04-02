BAA Seeks Private Sector Support for 2026 World Athletics Relays

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) is calling on the private sector to help fund the 2026 World Athletics Relays, emphasizing the high cost of hosting the prestigious event.

Oabona Theetso, BAA’s vice president for administration, said the organization needs approximately P40 million to successfully stage the competition, a figure that could rise as planning progresses.

Costly undertaking

“We are very excited to have won the bid, but it must be noted that hosting is going to be very expensive for us,” Theetso said in a telephone interview. “Our projections show that we are going to need about P40 million, and that figure might even increase with time.”

The 2026 edition of the World Athletics Relays, previously known as the IAAF World Relays, will be held in Gaborone. It will mark a significant milestone for Botswana, positioning the country as a global athletics destination. This year’s edition will take place in China.

However, Theetso acknowledged that Botswana’s government is grappling with financial constraints, making private sector involvement crucial.

“We are aware that the government is facing cash flow problems, which is why we are pleading with the private sector to come on board to assist us,” he said. “And that should happen as soon as possible because early support will allow us to plan adequately.”

Strong foundation

To facilitate preparations, BAA plans to set up a full-time secretariat dedicated to managing the competition’s logistics. Theetso stressed that hosting an event of this scale is not only financially demanding but also time-consuming.

“Organizing a competition of this magnitude requires extensive planning and resources,” he said. “We will need a professional team that will ensure everything runs smoothly.”

The association intends to hold a press conference soon to outline specific areas where support is needed.

Nationwide impact

Beyond athletics, Theetso believes the World Relays will have far-reaching economic benefits for Botswana, creating opportunities for businesses of all sizes.

“The competition is very important for the country at large,” he said. “Hosting it will benefit many, from small businesses to large corporations.”

With Botswana now on the global stage, the success of the 2026 World Athletics Relays will depend on collaborative efforts between the government, corporate entities, and the sporting community.