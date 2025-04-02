Softball Masters Gear Up for 5th Annual Tournament in Orapa

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The Botswana Softball Masters Association (BOSMA), an affiliate of the Botswana Softball Association (BSA), is set to host its 5th annual tournament from May 28 to May 31, 2025, in Orapa. The event will bring together top veteran players from Botswana, South Africa, and Lesotho in a competition that blends experience, camaraderie, and a commitment to community service.

A growing tournament

This year’s tournament has drawn 19 teams—13 from Botswana, five from South Africa, and one from Lesotho—comprising 450 registered players. Eligibility for the masters’ category starts at age 35, ensuring that participants bring a wealth of experience to the field.

According to BSA spokesperson Same Molete, the relationship between BSA and BOSMA remains strong, as many masters’ players also serve as club administrators, coaches, and officials.

“Our partnership is crucial for the development of the sport,” Molete said in a telephone interview. “These are individuals who have given so much to softball and continue to shape its future.”

This year’s tournament will be held under the theme: “Legends on the Diamond Field, Fun First, Victory Last.”

Giving back

BOSMA is using the tournament as an opportunity to support the local community. The association has identified Khwee Primary School, a boarding institution in the Boteti District that serves underprivileged children aged 6 to 17, as the beneficiary of its corporate social responsibility efforts.

“Each player from all participating teams has contributed P50, and we are currently running a clothing donation drive,” Molete said. “We hope this gesture will bring smiles to the children’s faces. Our goal is to go beyond clothing and secure additional donations from the public.”

Corporate backing

The tournament has received sponsorship from various companies, including Keno Active Wear, Intersky Tours, and Grimstone Equipment Services. Their support underscores the event’s growing prestige and its role in sustaining softball’s legacy in Botswana and beyond.

