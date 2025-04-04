Lotsane 1994 Alumni Donate P30K IT Equipment

Grateful school head says the printers, scanners and Starklink WiFi equipment that comes with a six-month internet subscription will enhance learning and academic excellence for years to come

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Lotsane Class of 1994 Alumni recently marked a significant milestone when they donated IT equipment worth P30,000 to their former school in Palapye.

The generous contribution celebrates 30 years since they graduated, reaffirming their commitment to uplifting future generations.

Success in the digital era

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the alumni, Emmanuel Kealeboga, emphasised the importance of technology in modern education.

He noted that the donation – which includes printers, scanners and Starklink WiFi equipment that comes with a six-month internet subscription – aims to equip students with tools for success in the digital era.

Mentorship and financial support

Kealeboga encouraged continued alumni involvement through mentorship and financial support and called on the Ministry of Education to sustain the school’s internet needs beyond the donated period.

Receiving the donation, School Head Watson Basoli expressed gratitude, saying the IT equipment will enhance learning and academic excellence for years to come.