Musicians Raise Issues With Minister 

Creatives took advantage of the commemoration of the World Intellectual Property Day in Gaborone recently to engage with the Minister of Sports and Arts on their grievances

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Creatives in the music industry seized the opportunity of the World Intellectual Property Day to raise long-standing grievances – which ranged from restrictive procurement processes and poor local airplay support to lack of infrastructure and policy roadblocks – with the Minister of Sports and Arts, Jacob Kelebeng, in Gaborone recently.

Hosted by the Companies and Intellectual Property Authority (CIPA) in collaboration with key partners, the commemoration was themed “Intellectual Property and Music: Feel the Beat of IP.”

Minister Kelebeng, who was attentive and receptive to their concerns informed them that the government is working on a new framework for the creative sector.

“Rigid” payment system

One of the most pressing issues was the government’s control over what artists are paid when engaged for official events, with many saying it is a rigid system that undervalues creative work and fails to recognise that artists set their own rates based on the market and industry standards.

Minister Kelebeng responded by acknowledging the flaw in the system, stating that his office is working on a new framework for the creative sector. He told of plans to establish a National Fund of Funds aimed at addressing financial challenges in the industry.

While there are claims that local media platforms support local music, the artists said royalty payouts tell a different story of international acts being favoured over Botswana’s musicians.

80% local airplay

Minister Kelebeng agreed that this imbalance must be corrected, proposing an ambitious 80% local music airplay policy.

He announced plans to strengthen Now TV – the country’s online content streaming platform – and injection of P17 million this month for funding local productions that will rise to P100 million annually.

However, accessibility remains a major hurdle. Most Batswana do not have easy access to Now TV. Kelebeng aknowledged this and spoke of plans to make the channel available on mobile devices and international TV platforms.

Music school

The artists expressed a desire for the government to establish a music school as a game-changer. However, Kelebeng challenged the creatives to take the lead in such a project themselves, stating that the government would offer sponsorships and support.

While this approach encouraged industry-led solutions, it also raised the feasibility of creatives, who struggle for funding, taking on such a responsibility by themselves.

Kelebeng also announced plans to revamp vocational training institutions and inclusion of music programmes in the curriculum.

Mere “talk shops”

A recurring frustration among creatives was the fear that these engagements would become just another series of “talk shops” that will lead nowhere. They emphasised that real progress must come in the form of legal and policy changes.

Minister Kelebeng assured them that Parliament will amend the outdated Cinematography Act of 1972 in July, a move that could modernise Botswana’s creative industry.