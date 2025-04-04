Botswana Sports Awards Weekend 

GAZETTE REPORTER

This Saturday, the Fairgrounds Hall in Gaborone will host the 44th Botswana Sports Awards, a highly anticipated event that celebrates the nation’s top sporting achievements. The awards will see athletes, coaches, and administrators from a wide range of sports recognized for their outstanding contributions and performances throughout the year.

Top categories

The competition for the prestigious Sportswoman of the Year award is heating up, with three elite nominees vying for the honor. Lethabo Sekano of karate, Naledi Marape from chess, and Oratile Nowe from athletics have all demonstrated exceptional skill and dedication in their respective disciplines. In the men’s category, the race for Sportsman of the Year is equally fierce. Letsile Tebogo, who has taken the athletics world by storm, will compete against Ross Branch, a motorsport champion, and cricket’s rising star, Karabo Motlhanka.

Junior sports awards

The Junior Sportswoman of the Year category will see Losika Motswagole of karate, Malak Macheng of tennis, and Natilie Banda from chess battling for the title. In the Junior Sportsman of the Year category, Prince Ngwako of karate, Ernest Kumevu from athletics, and Ntugamile Raguin of tennis will all be hoping to take home the award. These promising young athletes have demonstrated exceptional talent and are seen as the future of Botswana’s sports landscape.

Team and coach of the year

This year’s Team of the Year award nominees include the Women Kata Senior Team, the Cricket Men’s National Team, and the 4x400m Men’s Relay Team, all of whom have had a remarkable year. Meanwhile, the Coach of the Year category is set to be a tough competition between Podungwane Lesole (chess), Kebonyemodisa Mosimanyane (athletics), and Ofentse Bakwadi (karate), all of whom have shown exemplary leadership in their respective sports.

Umpire and administrator awards

The Umpire of the Year award is shaping up to be a hard-fought contest, with Dorothy Okatch of basketball, Emmanuel Kgaboetsile of badminton, and Gaone Poane of tennis each vying for the top honor. Additionally, the Sport Administrator of the Year award will see Moses Bantsi (athletics), Khoanyane Sello (judo), and Kudzani Motswagole (table tennis) going head-to-head.

Other nominations

The National Sport Association of the Year nominees are the Botswana Swimming Sport Association, the Botswana Chess Federation, and the Botswana Table Tennis Association. For the Non-Citizen of the Year award, the competition is between William Matike of judo and Sumod Damodar of cricket.