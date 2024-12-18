2024: What a Year it Was!

The Year 2024 will forever be etched in the hearts and minds of Batswana as a historic and triumphant chapter in the nation’s history. A year filled with breakthroughs, victories and transformative milestones, 2024 did not only redefine the national identity of Botswana but set the stage for the future of the country, particularly regarding what 2025 should look like. GAZETTE REPORTERS give their perspective

The Fall of the Ruling Party

One of the most significant political developments was the dramatic fall of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), which had been in power since self-government in 1965 and independence in 1966. The change was the culmination of years of mounting public dissatisfaction over economic mismanagement, allegations of corruption and dwindling public services.

In a landmark general election, the opposition coalition swept to power, promising reforms and a fresh approach to governance. The peaceful transition of power reaffirmed Botswana’s commitment to democracy and inspired many across the African continent, showcasing the nation as a beacon of political maturity. For the first time since independence in 1966, the change of guard ushered in renewed hope for a nation on the brink of despair. But can the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) deliver the people to the promised land? Only time will tell.

Botswana’s First Gold Olympic Medal

Another monumental moment was Botswana winning its first-ever Olympic gold medal at the 2024 Games in Paris. Sprinting sensation Tebogo Letsile fulfilled a long-held national dream by clinching the supreme medal in the 200m event, leaving the world in awe.

Letsile’s victory ignited celebrations across the country and marked Botswana’s arrival as a force to be reckoned with in global athletics. The sprint sensation would be awarded the Athlete of the Year award a few months later. His achievement is inspiring a new generation of athletes, with many young people in Botswana and across the African continent now daring to dream of Olympic glory in the short-distance sprints in which a burst of speech is of the essence.

Botswana Wins Miss World Africa

Botswana made history in 2024 when dazzling Lesego Chombo brought home the coveted Miss World Africa crown from the Miss World pageantry, marking a moment of monumental pride for the nation. The pageant saw Chombo outshine contestants from across the continent to become the African queen.

Like Letsile Tebogo, Chombo was welcomed with jubilant celebrations upon her return to Botswana as thousands who saw the crown as a testament to Botswana’s rising influence on the global stage gathered to cheer for their new queen. Chombo, a 26-year-old law graduate, would later be named a Specially-Elected Member of Parliament.

Zebras Qualifies for AFCON

In 2024, the country men’s national football team, the Zebras, secured qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, igniting national pride and solidifying the team’s place among the continent’s best. The Zebras qualified after a 1-1 draw against Egypt, finishing second in Group C with 8 points.

This is the second time that the Zebras have qualified for AFCON, 12 years after their last appearance in 2012. This monumental achievement came after years of near-misses and underdog performances. This time, the Zebras head into AFCON with a stronger squad, heightened expectations, and more determination to go beyond the group stages.

The Zebras’ journey to AFCON has brought the nation together, with the President and Members of Parliament showing their support by attending some of the matches, thus encouraging the nation to rally behind the team. The team’s success has sparked a renewed sense of hope and belief in Botswana’s footballing potential.

Botswana Secures Better Value for Diamonds in Historic De Beers Deal

In 2024, Botswana achieved a groundbreaking milestone in its diamond industry, securing a more favourable deal with De Beers, the world’s leading diamond company.

The landmark agreement, which redefined the terms of the partnership, is being hailed as a turning point in the country’s efforts to maximise the value of its diamond resource and strengthen its economic independence. This shift empowers Botswana to take greater control of its diamond destiny, with experts projecting that the deal will result in billions more being retained by the nation in the coming years. It remains to be seen how the new government will ultimately seal the deal that was achieved by its predecessor.

Pitseng Gaoberekwe of CKGR Finally Laid to Rest

On 10 December 2024, coinciding with International Human Rights Day, President Duma Boko attended the funeral of Pitseng Gaoberekwe, a respected San elder, at Metsiamanong village inside the Central Kalahari Game Reserve (CKGR). Gaoberekwe’s body had been kept in a morgue for nearly three years after he passed away in December 2021 as legal disputes raged, delaying his burial in his ancestral home.

However, upon assuming office, President Duma Boko, a human rights lawyer who previously represented BaSarwa in legal matters, reversed this decision and allowed Gaoberekwe’s burial in the CKGR and attended the funeral service in person.

It was a poignant moment with the funeral accorded a state-like significance in the presence of ministers of state, the diplomatic community in Botswana and other dignitaries. In an impassioned speech at the funeral, President Boko called for a monument to be erected at the graveside as a symbol of respect for Gaoberekwe’s contribution to the struggle for indigenous rights and a reminder of the ongoing fight for justice and recognition of the San people’s cultural heritage.

Kgafela-Khama Return to Re-Unite with Tribes

After living in self-imposed exile in South Africa, two paramount chiefs of Botswana’s so-called major tribes decided to return home in a powerful gesture of unity and reconciliation following the fall of the BDP government.

Kgosi Ian Khama’s homecoming was met with widespread celebration and, like Kgosi Kgafela Kgafela’s announcement of his imminent return to Botswana, many view this as a healing moment for the nation.

Economically a Bad Year

Amid these milestones, 2024 was also a year of economic downturn for Botswana during which the country grappled with global shifts in the diamond market, resulting in a significant decline in government revenues. The Government Investment Account plummeted from P19.1 billion in July 2023 to P5.1 billion in April 2024, a sharp drop of P14 billion in nine months that raised concerns about the country’s fiscal stability.

The private sector also felt the pressure, with businesses facing higher operating costs due to inflation and supply chain disruptions. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) were particularly hard-hit, with many struggling to access financing, cope with rising costs and maintain profitability. These challenges led to a reduction in investment, slower growth and closure of several businesses.

For individuals, the economic downturn meant an unbearable rise in the cost of living as rentals and prices for food and fuel rose in what was often galloping inflation. Wage stagnation and limited job opportunities, coupled with the burden of increased taxes, made it ever harder for households.

2024: A Strong Foundation for the Future

As Botswana looks ahead to 2025, the achievements of 2024 provide a strong foundation for the future. With a renewed sense of purpose and hope, the country stands ready to chart a new path – one that builds on its successes and confronts its challenges head on. Indeed, 2024 was not just a great year for Botswana; it was the beginning of an era of the boundless potential of a nation on the rise.

The UDC won the elections on 30 October 2024 and its first 100 days in power will conclude on 7 February 2025. This is a period within which to assess the initial thrust and performance of the new government and implementation of its programme of renewal across all spheres.