Govt to Establish Constitutional Amendment Body  

Reaffirms commitment to constitutional review

Process to be transparent, inclusive, and participatory

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The government is set to establish a body within the confines of the law to spearhead the long-awaited constitutional amendment review as a starting point.

Responding to a question from the MP for Maun West, Caterpillar Hikuama, in Parliament this week, the Minister of Water and Human Settlement, Onneetse Ramogapi, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fulfilling its constitutional review pledge.

Ramogapi was standing in for the Minister of State, Moeti Mohwasa.

UDC govt committed

“The Umbrella for Democratic Change-led government remains committed to the constitutional amendment review as promised in its 2024 manifesto,” he said. “Our starting point is to establish a legal body that will lead the constitutional review process.

“From there, we will follow all the necessary procedures to ensure that the process is comprehensive, participatory, inclusive and transparent. We intend to avoid the mistakes made by the previous regime.”

Ramogapi emphasised that the review will aim to craft a new constitution that promotes inclusive governance and reflects the collective aspirations of the nation.

Social contract

While the government has yet to set a specific timeframe for the review, Ramogapi assured the House that it will be completed before the 13th Parliament ends in 2029. “We have a social contract of five years with Batswana that we must fulfil,” he added.

The last government’s attempt to amend the constitution came under significant public scrutiny amid accusations that the process was non-inclusive, non-transparent, and undemocratic.

Despite widespread opposition from stakeholders, the Botswana Democratic Party-led government proceeded with the process. However, the Constitutional Amendment Bill ultimately failed when then ruling party MPs joined opposition parties to vote against its adoption.