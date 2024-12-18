Miss Universe Botswana Auditions this December 2024 

Auditions to be held in Gaborone only

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Miss Universe Botswana pageant is back in the spotlight, announcing auditions for its 2025 edition this December in Gaborone only.

“It is not feasible to hold auditions outside Gaborone looking at the turn up we have experienced previously,” the pageant’s management said in a statement.

With the new Miss Universe format set to be revealed in January 2025, the organisation is gearing up to crown the next queen who will represent Botswana on the world stage by 17 August 2025, in line with global pageant requirements.

Aspiring contestants across Botswana are being urged to prepare themselves for the opportunity of a lifetime.

Talent, intelligence and beauty

The auditions have been scheduled to take place for two days from December 19th to 20th, 2024 at Protea Hotel. The Miss Universe Botswana 2025 Top 30 will be announced on the 20th December. The pageant promises to offer a transformative platform for young women to showcase their talents, intelligence and beauty on both national and international stages.

Botswana boasts a rich legacy at Miss Universe, with Mpule Kwelagobe’s historic 1999 victory standing as a moment of national pride. As the first African to win the title, Mpule’s triumph remains an inspiration for aspiring women.

The country returned to the global competition with Dr Thanolo Keutlwile gracing the stage in Mexico after an 11-year absence, a comeback that reignited excitement for the pageant.

The road ahead

The upcoming auditions are expected to attract a diverse pool of contestants eager to follow in the footsteps of Botswana’s beauty ambassadors.

As the Miss Universe Botswana Organisation embraces a refreshed vision, the stage is set for a new generation of queens to shine.