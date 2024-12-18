Andrew Kola Set to Shine at Kosha Summer Fest

Kola will co-choreograph a performance rooted in Botswana’s rich culture to three of Sedibeng’s finest dance organisations

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

South Africa’s Kosha Summer Fest is set to deliver a cultural spectacle like no other, featuring Botswana’s own Andrew Kola, the visionary behind Pula! The Musical.

Slated for 20 December at the Civic Centre in Vereeniging, South Africa, the event promises an unforgettable celebration of Tswana dance and artistry.

Kola will co-choreograph a performance rooted in Botswana’s rich culture to three of Sedibeng’s finest dance organisations.

Magnetic charisma

Joining Kola at the festival will be Musa SoulSync Motha, a semi-finalist of Britain’s Got Talent and participant in America’s Got Talent. Motha will serve as Programme Director, bringing his magnetic charisma to host the event.

Together these two trailblazers will bridge cultures and inspire audiences through their extraordinary talents.

Kola is a beacon of Botswana’s arts and culture. As the director and lead choreographer of Pula! The Musical, he has proven that storytelling rooted in Botswana’s heritage can transcend borders.

Untapped stories

The production – which combines music, dance, and drama – has earned critical acclaim at the South African State Theatre, captivating audiences with its authenticity and innovation.

Kola is driven by a mission to position Botswana as a global cultural force. Through his work, he has demonstrated that the nation’s untapped stories hold immense potential for international acclaim.

Productions like Pula! The Musical are not only a source of pride but are also a challenge for local artists to dream bigger and think beyond national borders.

Cultural ambassador

Kola views the arts as a powerful tool for progress. By employing over 65 cast members and 10 crew members, Pula! The Musical has become a symbol of the creative industry’s ability to drive economic diversification and inspire future generations.

Kola’s efforts extend beyond the stage, as he advocates for investment in Botswana’s theatre ecosystem to ensure its sustainability.

Kola is more than a choreographer; he is a cultural ambassador redefining Botswana’s global identity. Under his leadership, Botswana is emerging as a land of stories, artistry and boundless potential.