It’s All Systems Go for Hey Nyena and Friends Picnic

Second edition returns with star-studded lineup

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

All roads lead to Moshupa Stadium on 28 December as social media influencer Theo Bome gears up to host the second edition of the Hey Nyena and Friends Picnic.

Speaking at a press briefing in Gaborone recently, Bome, also popularly known as “Hey Nyena” revealed that preps for the highly-anticipated festival are complete, promising an unforgettable experience for revellers.

Born of festive cheer

The idea for the picnic originated from a desire to fill the gap in social events during the festive season. “There were no social events on the 28th of December, and people wanted something to do,” Hey Nyena explained.

The inaugural event last year demonstrated a high demand for such gatherings, inspiring the team to return “bigger and better” this year.

This year’s picnic boasts a sensational lineup featuring iconic acts like Malaika and Lady Zamar alongside Botswana’s own Ozi F Teddy, DJ Kuchi, Baxon, Sean Pink, and DJ First Lady.

Nostalgic element

According to Hey Nyena, the selection process was guided by what fans want – trending artists and long-missed performers. The inclusion of acts like Malaika, known for their rich legacy, adds a nostalgic element to an otherwise fresh and vibrant festival.

Hey Nyena credits the success of the Born and Raised festival in Serowe as an inspiration for his event. “We want to do the same and give people something fresh each time,” he shared.

With its focus on delivering unique experiences, the Hey Nyena and Friends Picnic aims to become a mainstay in the country’s festive calendar.

Tackling ticket fraud

To address the growing issue of fraud, the event has introduced QR-coded tickets, which will be scanned at the entrance to verify their authenticity.

“Buy authentic tickets at Liquorama and Choppies stores,” Hey Nyena urged, adding that strict security measures will ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone.

The picnic has secured sponsorships from Flying Fish and LED City, with ticketing services provided by Tickito. These collaborations underline the event’s growth and potential as a premier festive occasion.