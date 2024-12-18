BW Sports in 2024: A Year of Triumph, Challenges and Transformation

The triumphs of Letsile Tebogo in athletics, Ross Branch in motorsport, and the Zebras in football offer a blueprint for what is possible when talent is supported by strategic investment and strong leadership. However, the challenges in youth development and para-sports remind us that there is still much work to be done

Botswana’s sporting landscape in 2024 was a compelling mix of groundbreaking triumphs, historic milestones, persistent challenges, and renewed hope for a brighter future.

From record-breaking feats on the global stage to growing pains in youth development, the year showcased the resilience, talent, and determination of the nation’s athletes while also highlighting systemic gaps that require urgent attention.

Tebogo’s golden moment

Botswana’s standout star of the year, Letsile Tebogo, etched his name in history at the Paris Olympics, delivering a performance that redefined African athletics. The Kanye-born sprinter not only claimed Africa’s first Olympic gold medal in track and field but also obliterated the African record in the 200 metres with a blistering 19.46-second run. His stunning victory silenced the Stade de France and outpaced American favourite Noah Lyles, marking a defining moment not just for Botswana, but for the entire continent.

Tebogo’s heroics didn’t stop there. Hours after his solo triumph, he anchored Botswana’s men’s 4x400m relay team to a dramatic silver medal finish. Racing alongside Bayapo Ndori, Collen Kebinatshipi, and Anthony Pesela, the team clocked 2:54.53, just 0.1 seconds shy of the American gold medalists’ Olympic record. This double-medal haul elevated Botswana to a new echelon in global athletics, sparking celebrations across the country and igniting pride throughout Africa.

These achievements also cemented Tebogo’s role as a generational talent and a symbol of hope for Botswana’s youth. His story resonates deeply in a nation where sports often serves as a vehicle for social change. Beyond his athletic prowess, Tebogo is emerging as a role model, with his dedication and humility inspiring the next generation of Botswana’s athletes. As he transitions into 2025, expectations are high for him to continue his meteoric rise on the world stage.

Branch rides to glory

In a year dominated by sporting excellence, motorcycling star Ross Branch, affectionately known as the “Kalahari Ferrari,” added to Botswana’s international acclaim. Competing in the World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC), Branch secured his first-ever world title, delivering consistent top-five finishes across the gruelling five-round series.

Branch’s journey began with a career-best second-place finish at the Dakar Rally that was followed by a similar performance in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. Though he faced tougher terrains in the later rounds, including fifth-place finishes in Portugal and Argentina, Branch’s 12 stage wins – his highest tally in three seasons – secured his place atop the championship rankings.

His triumph not only capped a remarkable season but also underscored the growing prominence of Botswana in motorsport. For a nation with limited infrastructure in this field, Branch’s success is a testament to what is possible through sheer grit and determination. As he looks ahead to defending his title in 2025, his achievements continue to inspire young athletes to explore nontraditional sports.

FNBB’s historic sponsorship

In a landmark development for Botswana football, February 2024 saw First National Bank of Botswana (FNBB) announce a P54 million sponsorship aimed at bolstering various facets of the sport over the next three years. The investment, widely lauded as a transformative step for the game, is set to rejuvenate football at both domestic and national levels.

The Botswana Premier League (BPL) will receive the lion’s share of the sponsorship, with P28.5 million allocated from 2024 to 2026 – equating to an annual investment of P9.5 million. This funding is poised to invigorate the league’s competitiveness and sustainability through initiatives such as increased prize money, enhanced awards ceremonies, and support for administrative expenses.

Equally significant is the P13.5 million dedicated to the senior women’s national football team, The Mares, over the next three years. This translates to an annual allocation of P4.5 million to cater for critical needs, including team logistics, training camps and medical support. This funding is expected to fortify The Mares’ performance both at home and abroad, ensuring their continued growth and competitiveness on the international stage.

Additionally, FNBB has committed approximately P12 million to optimising the partnership’s benefits for the Botswana Football Association and football enthusiasts alike. This investment underscores FNBB’s vision to uplift football holistically, ensuring that its impact resonates across the broader community of players, fans and administrators.

This sponsorship is not just a financial injection but a cornerstone for the future of football in Botswana, with its ripple effects likely to extend far beyond the next three years.

The Zebras return to AFCON

Botswana’s senior men’s football team, the Zebras, ended a 12-year drought by qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). A gritty 1-1 draw against Egypt at Cairo International Stadium secured their place in the prestigious tournament, marking only the second time in history that Botswana will compete at AFCON.

Led by coach Morena Ramoreboli, the Zebras demonstrated resilience and tactical discipline throughout the qualifiers, finishing second in Group C behind Egypt. The result also ended Egypt’s 12-game home winning streak, a testament to Botswana’s growing competitiveness on the African football stage.

As the team prepares for the tournament in Morocco next December, the nation eagerly anticipates whether they can replicate – or even surpass – the achievements of the 2012 squad, which made history by reaching the AFCON group stage. For Botswana football, this qualification represents more than just a sporting achievement; it is a beacon of hope for a sport that has faced funding and developmental challenges in recent years.

Tennis on the rise

Botswana’s tennis scene experienced a breakthrough year in 2024, hosting a series of prestigious events and nurturing emerging talent. Among the highlights was the Confederation of African Tennis (CAT) Under 14 Girls Singles title, won by 12-year-old sensation, Malak Macheng. Macheng’s back-to-back titles in continental tournaments signalled the arrival of a new star in Botswana’s sporting constellation.

The Botswana Tennis Association (BTA) also hosted significant events, including the Davis Cup and multiple ITF World Tour tournaments, providing local players with opportunities to earn valuable ranking points without extensive travel. While these developments are encouraging, challenges remain, particularly in expanding access to the sport at grassroots levels. Lack of funding and limited facilities in rural areas hinder the potential growth of the game.

Tennis in Botswana is still in its infancy, but the strides made in 2024 suggest a bright future. With increased investment and strategic partnerships, Botswana has the potential to become a regional powerhouse in tennis.

Tiger and Majaga at the Paralympics

Botswana’s Paralympic athletes, Edwin “Tiger” Masuge and Gloria Majaga, carried the nation’s flag at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. While they didn’t secure podium finishes in their respective T13 400m and 100m events, their participation emphasised Botswana’s growing commitment to inclusivity in sports.

For Masuge and Majaga, simply reaching the Paralympics was a victory in itself, given the limited resources available for para-athletes in Botswana. Their performances have ignited a national conversation about the need for better support systems for athletes with disabilities.

The Baggy Blues edge closer to history

Botswana’s senior men’s national cricket team, affectionately known as The Baggy Blues, has taken a significant step towards making history by securing a spot at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers Africa Finals. This achievement follows their remarkable performance at the sub-regional Group C qualifiers, held in Abuja, Nigeria from 23 November to 28 November 2024.

The Baggy Blues clinched second place in the tournament, finishing behind Nigeria, the hosts and eventual group winners. Their impressive showing against regional rivals solidified their position as one of the top cricketing nations in southern Africa, paving the way for a chance to compete in the Africa Finals. This milestone puts Botswana just seven games away from earning a maiden spot at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, an achievement that would mark a historic moment for the nation.

By qualifying for the Africa Finals, Botswana will now face off against some of the continent’s cricketing heavyweights, including Namibia, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi, Kenya and Nigeria. Namibia and Uganda, having participated in the previous T20 World Cup, were granted automatic byes into the Africa Finals. The Baggy Blues, however, earned their spot the hard way, showcasing resilience and determination throughout the sub-regional qualifiers.

The Africa Finals, scheduled for 2025, represent the final hurdle for Botswana in their quest to join the global cricketing elite. Only the top two teams from this tournament will secure tickets to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. With experienced teams like Zimbabwe and Namibia in the mix, the Baggy Blues will need to bring their best game to this high-stakes competition.

Development challenges

Amid the triumphs, the World Athletics Junior Championships in Lima, Peru exposed glaring deficiencies in Botswana’s youth development programmes. The team returned home without any medals, sparking debate about the need for better talent identification, coaching resources, and sustained investment in grassroots athletics.

This underwhelming performance highlighted the urgent need for a national strategy to bridge the gap between junior and senior levels. The suspension of school sports in 2020 due to budgetary constraints has had a lingering impact, leaving a void in talent development.

Similar struggles were evident in junior football, with Botswana’s teams underperforming in regional tournaments. Some sporting codes also struggled developmentwise. Reviving school sports and integrating them into a broader national sports policy will be critical to reversing this trend.

A new era in sportsgovernance

The year also brought significant political change, with the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) assuming power in November. The appointment of Jacob Kelebeng as the new Minister of Sports and Arts signalled a fresh start for the nation’s sports sector.

In his first public address following the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in November, Kelebeng outlined an ambitious vision for Botswana’s sporting future. He emphasised the importance of athlete welfare, infrastructure development, and accountability in sports governance. His pledge to address issues such as financial mismanagement and inadequate facilities has been well received by the sports community.

Looking ahead

As 2024 draws to a close, Botswana stands at a pivotal moment in its sporting journey. The year’s achievements have demonstrated the nation’s potential to compete at the highest levels but they have also revealed systemic gaps that must be addressed to sustain success.

The triumphs of Tebogo, Branch, and the Zebras offer a blueprint for what is possible when talent is supported by strategic investment and strong leadership. However, the challenges in youth development and para-sports remind us that there is still much work to be done.

Botswana’s sporting renaissance in 2024 has set the stage for a transformative era. With the right policies, increased funding, and collaborative efforts between government and private stakeholders, the country can ensure that this year is remembered not just as a peak but as the foundation for sustained excellence.

The future beckons. Can Botswana rise to the challenge?

