26,000 Uncollected IDs Cause Concern Ahead of Elections

With the general elections just weeks away, the Minister of Nationality, Immigration, and Gender Affairs, Anna Mokgethi, has expressed alarm over the high number of uncollected national identity cards (Omang).

26,000 IDs unclaimed

According to Mokgethi, around 26,000 identity cards remain unclaimed in government offices, a situation she described as concerning, particularly in light of the upcoming elections.

“There are currently around 26,000 uncollected IDs. I urge all those who have not collected their Omang to do so because it is a crucial document for every Motswana,” Mokgethi said in an interview with this publication.

Omang essential for services

She said: “An Omang is essential for accessing services such as banking, job applications, and government assistance. Without it, citizens are effectively on the periphery of society. With elections just around the corner, it’s even more important that those registered to vote keep their Omang safe.”

According to Mokgethi, the uncollected identity cards could affect voter turnout, as the Omang is the primary identification document required for participation in the elections.

Electoral Act proposal rejected

In a related development, Vice President Slumber Tsogwane recently rejected a proposal to amend the Electoral Act to allow alternative forms of identification, such as driver’s licenses and passports, for voting.

The proposal, put forward by Selebi Phikwe West MP and Leader of the Opposition, Dithapelo Keorapetse, sought to enable voters without their voter registration card or Omang to use other identification to cast their ballots.

Security concerns

Tsogwane argued that security features on alternative identification documents could be compromised, potentially allowing ineligible individuals, including foreign nationals with Botswana-issued driver’s licenses, to vote. “Unlike Omang, these documents lack the same stringent security features,” Tsogwane explained.

Call for international standards

Keorapetse, on the other hand, advocated for these amendments to align Botswana’s electoral process with international standards. He also called for the reintroduction of indelible ink during elections to ensure the integrity of the voting process and to boost public confidence.

