Botswana Rejects Over 240 Asylum Seekers, Plans Deportation

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana has rejected over 240 asylum seekers, declaring them illegal immigrants and initiating plans to deport them to their respective countries.

The announcement was made last week by the Minister of Justice, Machana Shamukuni, during an address to refugees at the Dukwi Refugee Camp. Minister Shamukuni further revealed that the Ministry of Justice is collaborating with the Ministry of Labour and Home Affairs to relocate the rejected individuals to the Francistown Centre for Illegal Immigrants, where they will be processed for deportation. “I wish to inform all the concerned that all processes will be done safely, in dignity, and according to international refugee protocols,” the minister assured.

International refugee law

Under international law, an individual seeking refugee status is classified as an asylum seeker until their claim for protection is assessed. If successful, the person is recognized as a refugee and is entitled to international protection. However, those whose claims are unsuccessful are considered illegal immigrants subject to deportation.

Refugee integration efforts

The minister also addressed the ongoing integration efforts for those already granted refugee status. Since last year, the Department of Immigration received ten applications, involving 55 individuals, seeking local integration or citizenship in Botswana. “All the applications that were received were approved, and I granted the applicants a waiver, allowing the period they have stayed in Botswana to be counted as part of the required time for citizenship applications,” Shamukuni said.

Skills audit for refugees

In a bid to improve the livelihoods of refugees, Shamukuni said the ministry conducted a mini skills audit to determine how best to assist the refugee community. Refugees who submitted their qualifications are now being facilitated by the Refugee Affairs Department to acquire both residence and work permits, allowing them to seek professional employment in Botswana.

Strengthening refugee protection

Shamukuni also reassured the Dukwi refugees that the government has taken steps to strengthen the protection of refugees in the country. He pointed to the recent passage of the Refugees Recognition and Management Bill 2024 by Parliament, which seeks to enhance the recognition, management, and protection of refugees in Botswana. The bill aligns with international conventions, including the 1951 United Nations Convention and the 1969 Organisation of African Unity (OAU) Convention on Refugees, to which Botswana is a signatory.

New appeals board

“The bill also proposes the establishment of an Appeals Board, which will have the authority to consider and decide on appeals from individuals whose asylum applications were rejected. This will provide a new opportunity for those seeking protection whose claims were initially denied,” Shamukuni added.