Masisi unlikely to retain Magosi as DG post-elections

Two active Brigadiers are being considered for the role

GAZETTE REPORTER

President Mokgweetsi Masisi is unlikely to renew spy chief Peter Magosi’s contract when it expires in April next year, sources within the Presidency have informed The Botswana Gazette.

Brigadiers in consideration

This publication has gathered that two active Brigadiers from the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) are being considered to replace Magosi. These Brigadiers, whose names are known to The Botswana Gazette, are part of an inner circle reporting directly to BDF Commander Lieutenant General Placid Segokgo and President Masisi.

Magosi aware of developments

Sources indicate that Magosi is aware of the developments and the potential for one of the Brigadiers to take over. Despite attempts to reach him for comment, Magosi’s phone rang unanswered. It is also understood that he has yet to formally inform President Masisi of his desire to continue as Director General. Senior government officials are expected to notify the President at least six months before their contracts expire if they seek extensions.

Reports of fallout with Masisi

Magosi has faced significant pressure recently, with reports of a fallout with President Masisi. The situation worsened after suspended Directorate on Intelligence and Security (DIS) agents Paul Setlhabi and Pulane Kgaodi claimed in court filings that President Masisi instructed them to investigate Magosi for corruption. They further alleged that Magosi abused his position, made millions, and had ties to drug traffickers, shielding them from prosecution.

While Magosi has not yet responded to these claims, he has filed a notice to reply.