4,274 Gain Citizenship Through Marriage

Government figures reveal that 4,274 Zimbabwean and South African nationals acquired Botswana citizenship through marriage between 2018 and 2026.

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

A total of 4,274 Zimbabwean and South African nationals acquired Botswana citizenship through marriage between 2018 and 2026, with Zimbabweans accounting for nearly seven in every 10 beneficiaries.

Minister of Labour and Home Affairs Pius Mokgware disclosed the figures in response to a question in Ntlo ya Dikgosi.

Figures Revealed

Of the total, 2,947 were Zimbabweans and 1,327 were South Africans. Zimbabweans accounted for approximately 69 percent of the combined figure, outnumbering South Africans by 1,620.

Cross-Border Ties

Speaking to The Botswana Gazette this week, Mokgware attributed the comparatively high numbers from the two neighbouring countries largely to geographical proximity and shared borders, which facilitate relationships and intermarriages.

“The figures highlight the extent of social and family connections between Botswana and its neighbors, particularly Zimbabwe and South Africa, where cross-border movement has contributed to relationships that have resulted in foreign spouses seeking Botswana citizenship,” the minister said.

Not Automatic

Marriage to a Motswana does not automatically confer Botswana citizenship on a foreign spouse. Applicants must undergo naturalisation and meet the legal requirements prescribed under the Citizenship Act.

According to the Government of Botswana’s published requirements, foreign spouses must generally have accumulated at least five years of residence and lodged a declaration of intention to apply for naturalisation at least two and a half years before applying.

They must also demonstrate good character, sufficient knowledge of Setswana or another language spoken by a tribal community in Botswana, and an intention to continue living in the country.

The process requires supporting documents, an assessment and a citizenship interview. The final decision rests with the minister.