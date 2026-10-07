Activists’ Arrests Test UDC Rights Pledge

The BCP says the arrest and interrogation of activists over Facebook comments cast doubt on the UDC government’s commitment to freedom of expression.

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Botswana Congress Party (BCP) has criticised the UDC government over the arrest and interrogation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of its activists Obakeng Sethibe and Rachel Tlharesagae in connection with their reactions to a Facebook post published by a pseudo account using the name Gosee Kone.

FREE EXPRESSION

Speaking to The Botswana Gazette, BCP Publicity Secretary Olebile Machete said the party was shocked by the arrests, arguing that the two activists were exercising their right to freedom of expression on social media.

Machete said their actions amounted to the same exercise of freedom of expression available to any Motswana using social media, questioning why their comments had resulted in police interrogation.

RIGHTS QUESTIONED

“We are shocked by the arrest of our activists because they were reacting to what was already posted by the pseudo account. They were merely exercising their freedom of expression like any other Motswana on social media,” Machete said.

He questioned the government’s human-rights credentials, arguing that the arrests appeared inconsistent with the UDC administration’s stated commitment to placing human rights at the centre of governance.

PSEUDO ACCOUNT

The party’s concerns also extend to the Facebook account involved in the matter, with Machete describing the Gosee Kone account as a “pseudo account”.

He alleged that the account had been posting sensitive information about prominent people, raising questions within the BCP about the circumstances surrounding the activists’ interrogation.

UDC PLEDGE

The BCP’s criticism comes against the backdrop of President Duma Boko’s repeated emphasis on human rights and civil liberties. During the 2024 election campaign, Boko said the UDC was founded on principles of political freedom and civil liberties.

After taking office, Boko also pledged that his administration would uphold human rights and ensure fair trials for people accused of wrongdoing.

The BCP argues that the treatment of its activists should therefore be assessed against those commitments.