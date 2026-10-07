Tamamyan: I Met Boko for WHO Nomination

The Armenian oncologist says he personally sought Botswana’s backing, met President Boko and ministers in August, and directly asked government to nominate him for WHO’s top job

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s surprise candidate for Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Gevorg Tamamyan, has revealed that he approached the Botswana Government himself and personally asked President Duma Boko’s administration to support his nomination, rather than Botswana initially recruiting him for the global health position.

Responding to questions from The Botswana Gazette over the circumstances surrounding his unusual nomination by a country other than his own, Tamamyan said Botswana was among several governments he approached as part of a deliberate international campaign.

“I approached the Government of Botswana, just as I approached many other governments. Throughout this year, I visited many countries, and beyond those visits, I spoke with ministers, government representatives and professional colleagues around the world, seeking their support and nomination. Many of them can tell you about these conversations,” he said.

MET BOKO, ASKED FOR SUPPORT

Crucially, Tamamyan confirmed that during his visit to Botswana in August 2026, he met President Boko and government ministers and that his potential WHO nomination was specifically discussed.

“During my visit to Botswana in August, I had the pleasure and honor of meeting President Boko and honorable ministers. Yes, we discussed my possible nomination. I presented my vision for global health and for a stronger WHO that works for countries and their people. I shared my firm belief that geography must not decide who lives. We were speaking the same language, and I asked for their support for my nomination if they found it appropriate.”

His account provides the clearest explanation yet of how an Armenian paediatric oncologist with no apparent previous service in Botswana came to carry Botswana’s flag in the race for one of global health’s most influential positions.

Tamamyan said the government did not immediately accept his request but deliberated on it before eventually approving his nomination at the eleventh hour.

“The Government of Botswana took time to discuss and consider it. In fact, my nomination was approved on the last day. I am deeply grateful to President Boko and the Government of Botswana for their decision and their trust.”

He did not identify which ministers he met or specify who within government ultimately recommended that Botswana should formally submit his name.

WHY NOT ARMENIA?

Tamamyan said approaching Botswana rather than relying on his native Armenia was consistent with a strategy he had adopted from the beginning of his campaign.

“From day zero, my conviction was very clear, and I said it publicly: I wanted to build a true cross-regional nomination. If I could present my vision and earn the trust of countries across different regions, I would run. Otherwise, I would not. That was my conviction, and that is what I worked toward.”

Regarding his home country, he added:

“Regarding Armenia, I love my country. But, as I have said before, I do not believe that a passport should decide the future of healthcare. Seeking support across regions was my choice from the beginning. I wanted countries to consider my vision, my work and my capacity to lead.”

Tamamyan said professional contacts helped open doors during his international lobbying campaign.

“I had hundreds of meetings and conversations around the world, through colleagues with whom I had worked. They knew me, they knew my capacity, and they had seen how I performed. That is why they introduced me to others and helped me share my vision.”

NOMINATION TERMS

“Regarding campaign financing, it will not cost anything to Botswana. There absolutely no expectations. So far, the costs have been very limited, and I have covered them myself,” he said.

DEFENDS BUSINESS INTERESTS

Tamamyan also responded to questions surrounding his commercial interests and pharmaceutical-industry relationships, saying his ownership of medical publication OncoDaily was disclosed during discussions over his nomination.

“Regarding OncoDaily and P53 Inc, I have told this story many times, and I am happy to tell it here as well. OncoDaily is a startup I co-founded three years ago, and we incorporated it under the name P53 Inc. We started from zero, and now it is growing. During the nomination discussions, I openly disclosed that I am an owner and co-founder of OncoDaily and this is public information. If elected by Member States, I will take the necessary steps regarding my ownership and professional responsibilities to ensure there is no conflict of interest with my duties at WHO.”

The disclosure is significant because WHO’s Director-General routinely deals with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies on medicines, vaccines, pricing, research and global health policy.

AGENUS SHARES

Tamamyan also confirmed that he personally owns shares in US biotechnology company Agenus, although he characterised the investment as small.

“We did not specifically discuss these shares during the nomination process because I considered the amount insignificant, but the information is public,” he said.

Tamamyan also disclosed that before Botswana nominated him, he had been offered a consultancy arrangement that could have compensated him in company shares. He said he has since withdrawn.

He maintained that transparency would guide his handling of potential conflicts should he ultimately become WHO Director-General.