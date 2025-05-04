Africa Needs $5.2bn Annually To Fight Malaria – Boko 

President Duma Boko has appealed to African countries to prioritise malaria in their national budgets and to fast-track life-saving tools by cutting procurement delays

BONGANI MALUNGA

While Africa faces an uphill challenge to source funds to fight malaria after funding cuts from vital donors in recent months, the continent needs an additional $5.2 billion per year to fight the mosquito-borne tropical disease, President Duma Boko has said.

Acting in his capacity as the Chairman of the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA) recently, Boko released a statement that noted that although Botswana and Tanzania are great examples of countries that are progressing well in the fight against malaria, the continent at large needs financial assistance to arrest the increase in infections.

Budget priority

He implored African governments to prioritise malaria in their national budgets.

“Governments must prioritise malaria in national budgets and mobilise domestic private sector resources,” he said. “Innovation must be made accessible swiftly, cutting procurement delays and fast-tracking approvals for life-saving tools.

“We are dangerously off track to meet the African Union’s target to eliminate malaria by 2030, with cases rising once again. This crisis is worsened by funding cuts from key donors.

“In 2023, reductions in US foreign aid, historically a cornerstone of malaria elimination through the President’s Malaria Initiative and the Global Fund, have disrupted programmes, causing dangerous stockouts of essential malaria commodities.

“But there is hope”

“Without urgent course correction, Africa could face 112 million additional malaria cases and up to 280,000 more deaths over the 2027-2029 period. A low Global Fund replenishment could make the situation even graver.

“But there is hope. Countries are deploying new tools, including dual-insecticide nets, seasonal chemoprevention and the rollout of malaria vaccines. Community health workers, often the first line of defence, are saving lives daily.

“Strengthening their support and integrating malaria into broader health services, including antenatal care and school programmes, is vital.”