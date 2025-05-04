Attack on Nightshift Security Officer Prompts Calls for Policy Intervention

The vulnerability of security officers on nightshift duty has been blamed on the absence of a formal policy for their safety and welfare

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Security Officers Association Botswana (SOAB) has urged security regulatory bodies to implement a policy that protects nightshift officers, especially women, from violent attacks.

This follows the rape of a nightshift female security officer at Flowertown Primary School in Mahalapye recently.

The Chairman of SOA, Batanani Morapelo, has attributed the vulnerability of security officers on nightshift duty to the absence of a formal policy.

Several times

He added that SOAB has long called for deployment of more than one officer on nightshift but the lack of policy support continues to hinder their efforts.

Morapelo criticised the Private Security Services Licensing Board (PSSLB) for failing to develop and enforce a policy specifically aimed at protecting security officers on nightshift duty.

“We have met with this board several times and advised them on the need for a policy that compels security companies and procuring entities to ensure officers are not deployed alone at night,” he said.

Int’l best practice

“Even though we have raised this issue repeatedly, it lacks impact because there’s no policy framework to support it. Deploying more than one officer could reduce the risk of being attacked as they would be able to support one another.”

Morapelo decried the absence of adherence to international best practice within Botswana’s security industry, describing it as a pressing issue that requires the involvement of all stakeholders.

“As security officers, we understand the reality on the ground,” he said. “That’s why we are in the best position to offer advice that promotes our welfare.”

Hidden costs

Upon being contacted, the Chairman of PSSLB, Ikwatlhaeng Bagopi, acknowledged the concerns of SOAB but emphasised the “complexity” of the matter.

“We understand the concerns, but it is a multifaceted issue that involves affordability and operational constraints for companies,” he said.

Nevertheless, Bagopi affirmed that the board consistently reminds security companies of the importance of safeguarding employee welfare and safety.

“We also encourage them to account for hidden costs when tendering in order to better address operational logistics,” he said.

