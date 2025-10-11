Americans, Indians Lead Botswana Citizenship Race 

Parliament to pass new citizenship legislation in November to allow dual citizenship for the first time

GAZETTE REPORTER

Interest in Botswana’s forthcoming Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program has surged with 464 registrations recorded in the first week of the program’s online portal.

Indians and Americans topped the registrations, with 47 and 46 prospective applicants respectively, followed closely by South Africa (39), Pakistan (36), Nigeria (30), and Zimbabwe (29). Other countries in the top ten included Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany. Notably, 27 registrations came from residents within Botswana itself.

Pre-launch Phase

The program, still in its pre-launch phase, sets a contribution floor between $75,000 and $90,000, depending on family size, according to the official portal.

Armand Arton, CEO of Arton Capital told Investment Migration Insider that single applicants would likely face total costs under $100,000, while family applications could range just above $100,000 but remain below $120,000. Additional government and agent fees are expected to be finalized once new regulations pass through Parliament in November.

Due diligence fees, in line with industry standards, will run at approximately $5,000 per adult applicant. Government fees, still under review, are expected to vary between $2,000 and $5,000 depending on family composition and other factors.

Families

Nearly half of those registering interest (47%) indicated intentions to apply as families, while 37% plan to apply individually. Another 14% remained undecided, and 2% registered as intermediaries representing clients. Self-reported net worth data showed that 70% of registrants claimed assets below $1 million, 24% reported net worth between $1 million and $10 million, and 6% indicated assets exceeding $10 million. These figures, however, have not yet been verified.

By current residence, the United States accounted for 29 registrants, Botswana 27, and the United Arab Emirates 17, with South Africa, Nigeria, Canada, and the UK each recording between nine and 15 registrations.

Law in November

Arton was quoted as saying that the Parliament is expected to pass new citizenship legislation in November, creating the legal framework for the program, establishing the regulatory agency, and allowing dual citizenship for the first time. He projected that the operational unit will be formed soon afterward, with technology integration completed, enabling the first applications to be processed in January or February 2026.

