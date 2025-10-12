Unemployment Here To Stay

Graduates with qualifications in Business, Finance, ICT, Building and Trade are at the top of the list of unemployed graduates-HRDC

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s graduate unemployment shows no sign of easing, according to the latest Priority Skills Report by the Human Resource Development Council (HRDC).

The report states that, “The findings of the annual review of the skills in demand show that there are few job openings, resulting in an increase in the graduate unemployment rate.”

According to the report, “The demand for skills is currently driven by vacancies which require several years of working experience and therefore favour experienced job seekers.”

It says the situation is worsened by slow economic growth leading to low job creation. “In this regard, there is a need for education and training reforms that enable a shift from education for employment only to education for job creation, research, and innovation,” the report says.

Employment Growth Rate Declined

The report further reveals that the employment growth rate declined from 9.9% in 2023 to -4.4% in 2024. “The decline in the employment growth rate is due to several factors, including heavy reliance on the diamond industry—which has low labour intensity—and recent economic shocks such as the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions in some major economies,” the report adds.

It notes that employment growth rates significantly declined in Real Estate Activities, Electricity, Gas and Air Conditioning Supply, Construction, and Manufacturing.

“Therefore, priority occupations in demand do not guarantee employment due to few job opportunities. Most of the employment opportunities arise from vacancies,” the report says.

Few Jobs Created

The HRDC also notes that every year, few jobs are created for professionals and management trainees—positions that are typically the entry points for most university and college graduates. “In this regard, every graduation cohort increases the graduate unemployment rate,” it states.

According to the report, graduate unemployment increased from 59,528 in 2023 to 70,512 in 2024, marking an 18.5% rise.

“Most of the unemployed graduates are trained in Finance and Business Services,” the report states. Citing Botswana Qualifications Authority (BQA) records, it adds that the Business, Commerce, and Management fields have the highest number of qualifications registered in the National Credit and Qualifications Framework (228 out of 994 registered qualifications).

“Graduate unemployment in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields is gradually increasing in ICT, Mining, Energy, Water, Manufacturing, Agriculture, and Health sectors,” notes the report.