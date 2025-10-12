Boko Undermines Statistics Botswana-BCP

The BCP has expressed alarm at President Boko’s reported statement that he has “no regard for statistics,” which the BCP described as a direct insult to Statistics Botswana

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Botswana Congress Party (BCP) has condemned President Duma Boko for undermining the role of Statistics Botswana (SB) and dismissing concerns raised by Business Botswana over last month’s sudden public holiday, warning that such attitudes threaten evidence-based policymaking.

Statistics Under Fire

The opposition party expressed alarm at President Boko’s reported statement that he has “no regard for statistics,” which the BCP described as a direct insult to Statistics Botswana. The party argued that ignoring data weakens policy formulation and jeopardizes efforts to address rising government debt, economic uncertainty, and declining investor confidence.

“The rising government debt and economic downgrades, which are pushing the country onto a path of uncertainty, require leaders who understand and value statistical evidence,” said BCP Publicity and Information Secretary Mpho Pheko.

Private Sector Concerns

The BCP also criticised the President’s response to Business Botswana, which had highlighted potential economic disruption from the abrupt holiday. The opposition argued that the private sector is a key driver of national productivity and that government leaders must engage constructively with corporate stakeholders.

“It is disturbing that the President chose to disparage a corporate citizen on a platform meant for national celebration,” Pheko said. “Business Botswana contributes significantly to national development and supports athletes, especially in areas where the government has failed to provide adequate support.”

Call for Dialogue and Respect

The party urged President Boko to foster a culture of consultation and mutual respect with the business community. “If the President has concerns about Business Botswana’s position, he can engage them through proper channels rather than resorting to monologue outbursts, which undermine democratic processes,” Pheko added.

Embracing Evidence and Diverse Perspectives

The BCP emphasized that data-driven decision-making and open dialogue with all sectors of society are essential for sustainable development. Dismissing statistics and sidelining the private sector, the party warned, risks eroding both public trust and the effectiveness of government policies.

