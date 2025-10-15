HISTORIC TIES TESTED

Despite Botswana’s spirited diplomatic effort emphasising the countries’ historic ties dating back to the colonial protectorate era, the U.K. could not be swayed against its decision requiring Batswana to obtain visas for entry

Bongani Malunga

Botswana’s efforts to stay off the UK’s visa requirement list have failed, despite a vigorous diplomatic push citing decades of close ties. Government sources confirmed that despite

weeks of high-level engagement, formal correspondence, and behind the scenes lobbying, the UK government maintained its decision.

London cited a rise in Batswana nationals seeking asylum after entering the UK as visitors since 2022, describing it as a misuse of its immigration system. According to an explanatory memorandum by the UK Home Office, 1,332 Batswana applied for asylum

in the UK between January 2022 and June 2025, including 329 applications as of June this

year, reflecting a noticeable increase in asylum claims. It is understood that Botswana pleaded for leniency advising that the areas of concern were being actively addressed, all in vain.

The new measures also apply to short visits and transit purposes, ending decades of visa free travel for Batswana citizens for tourism, business, or study.

MIXED REACTIONS

While reactions in Botswana have been mixed, some citizens blamed fellow Batswana for their conduct, while others called on the government to consider reciprocal measures. A UK based Motswana said the decision affects citizens living in the U.K and in Botswana alike, noting that friends and family in Botswana can no longer visit freely. “Visa applications can also be costly as refunds are not guaranteed,” he said.

Member of Parliament Mabuse Pule, a former director at the immigration department, said Botswana must reflect on past conduct and rebuild trust. “We were once placed on a visa requirement list during previous passport fraud cases, but we recovered,” he said.

HISTORIC TIES

Botswana and the UK share historic ties dating back to the colonial HISTORIC TIES TESTED Despite Botswana’s spirited diplomatic effort emphasising the countries’ historic ties dating back to the colonial protectorate era, the U.K. could not be swayed against its decision requiring Batswana to obtain visas for entry protectorate era. Officials said the Botswana delegation had sought exemptions or a phased implementation, but both requests were rejected.

“The government did everything possible to engage the British authorities constructively,” a senior official said. “Unfortunately, the decision appears final.”

YOU ARE STILL WELCOME

UK High Commissioner to Botswana Giles Enticknap emphasized that the UK continues to welcome genuine visitors, including students and workers, despite the new visa rules.

Analysts warn the move could complicate travel, trade, and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries. Meanwhile, Botswana says it respects the UK’s sovereign

right to determine immigration policy but will continue efforts to find mutually beneficial solutions.