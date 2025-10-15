MAKWALA, CHABA-DISANG ELECTED

BNOC has characterised the election of these leading lights and other astral figures as reaffirming its “commitment to ensuring that athletes’ voices remain at the heart of sports governance in Botswana”

GAZETTE REPORTER

In another milestone in the country’s push to give sportspersons a stronger voice in decision making, six athletes have been elected to the Athletes’ Commission of the Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC).

Held recently, the elections saw some of Botswana’s most prominent sports figures, among them Olympic medalist Isaac Makwala and volleyball star Tracy Shathani

Chaba-Disang, chosen by their peers to represent them.

Other elected members are Aratwa Kasemang, Thabile Morekwe Pilane, Omogolo Setlalekgosi, and Onkabetse Nkobolo, who will represent athletes with disabilities.

BOARD TO FINALISE

Making the announcement in a statement, BNOC said its board will appoint two additional members to complete the eight-member body.

The full Commission will then elect its Chairperson in line with the BNOC Constitution and the International Olympic Committee’s Athletes’ Commission Guidelines.

“The BNOC congratulates all elected members and extends appreciation to every athlete who participated in this important process — reaffirming our shared commitment to ensuring that athletes voices remain at the heart of sports governance in Botswana,” the statement read.

A VITAL BRIDGE

The Athletes’ Commission serves as a vital bridge between competitors and sports administrators, ensuring that the concerns and aspirations of athletes influence key

policy decisions.

With the formation of this Commission, Botswana joins a growing list of African nations

placing athletes at the centre of sports governance.