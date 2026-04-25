Bakgatla Hopes Dashed as DPP Pursues Kgafela

The DPP has hinted that government may have given Bakgatla the wrong impression after assuring them Kgafela’s charges had been dropped, clarifying that the case remains active

GAZETTE REPORTER

What began as a moment of celebration for Bakgatla Ba Kgafela in December has quickly turned into uncertainty following a revelation by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) that their paramount chief, Kgafela Kgafela II is still a wanted man.

The Bakgatla community a few months back expressed overwhelming joy and relief after the Minister of Local Government and Traditional Affairs, Ketlhalefile Motshegwa, announced that all charges against their long self-imposed exile Kgosi, Kgafela II, had been dropped—seemingly clearing the way for his long-awaited return home.

DPP CONTRADICTS MINISTER

However, that optimism has been short-lived. Addressing a press conference this week, the DPP, Kgosietsile Ngakaagae clarified that the case against Kgafela has not been withdrawn.

The DPP stated that there is no evidence of reconciliation between the complainants and Kgafela, a key legal requirement in any move to drop charges in such matters.

“There is no basis before us to suggest that the matter has been resolved to a point where charges can be withdrawn,” the DPP said, effectively casting doubt over the minister’s earlier pronouncement.

SHOCK AND CONFUSION

Speaking to this publication, Kgafela’s spokesperson, Lebogang Maname, said the development had come as a shock to the Bakgatla leadership.

“We are surprised by the state’s position. The ministers responsible, for justice and local government, recently assured Bakgatla that all was well, that the matter had been resolved and that charges had been withdrawn,” he said.

He said minister Ramaotwana further revealed that there was no specific complaint directly against Kgafela as an individual.

“We were told by Ramotwana that there is no particular complaint against Kgafela but his tribesmen. He was cited in his capacity as a traditional leader,” he added.

INSTITUTIONAL TENSIONS EMERGE

The conflicting positions between the political leadership and the prosecutorial authority have once again exposed tensions and possible misalignment within government institutions.

Legal observers note that while ministers may make political pronouncements, the authority to withdraw criminal charges ultimately rests with the DPP, whose decisions are guided by law and evidence.

UNCERTAIN PATH HOME

Kgafela, who has lived in self-imposed exile for years, has long sought to return to Botswana, with his supporters viewing the December announcement as a breakthrough moment.

With the DPP now maintaining that the case remains active, his return appears uncertain once again, leaving the Bakgatla community in limbo.