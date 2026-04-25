BCP Moves to Scrap Lobby Lists

.. As factional tensions mount ahead of congress

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Botswana Congress Party (BCP) is considering abolishing lobby lists ahead of its elective congress scheduled for the July holidays.

BCP Secretary General Goretetse Kekgonegile confirmed the development on Monday while addressing the media, saying discussions are underway within party structures to assess whether the long-standing practice should be discontinued.

He said lobby lists, though traditionally used as informal mobilisation platforms ahead of elective congresses, have increasingly been associated with internal divisions.

“The issue of lobby lists is under discussion. We are engaging within the party structures to determine whether we can do away with them,” Kekgonegile said, adding that they often fuel factionalism that can undermine party unity and stability.

EARLY LOBBY FORMATIONS EMERGE

Although the party has not yet issued a formal writ of election, two lobby lists have already begun circulating, both reportedly aligned to incumbent BCP president Dumelang Saleshando.

One of the formations, Team Unity, is said to back Kgatleng West MP Dr Unity Dow for the vice presidency, while also proposing Sennye Obuseng for the position of chairperson.

The second lobby list reportedly supports Bobirwa MP Taolo Lucas, who is seeking to retain his position as vice president under Saleshando’s leadership.

INDEPENDENT OUTSIDE LOBBY STRUCTURES

Meanwhile, Maun West MP Caterpillar Hikuama has emerged as the only declared candidate not aligned to any lobby list. He has announced his intention to contest for the party chairmanship independently.

In a recent statement, Hikuama said his decision to stay outside lobby formations was deliberate, positioning himself as a “bridge-builder” capable of working with any leadership outcome.

He argued that his stance reflects a broader commitment to party unity and signals a push for discipline and cohesion ahead of the congress.