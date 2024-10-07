Bamangwato Acting Regent Claims Ignorance of Khama’s Announcement to Resume Bogosi Role  

Says it is only hearsay, he can’t comment on

Says he does not want to be involved in issues concerning Khama

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The acting Bamangwato regent, Kgosi Serogola Seretse, has claimed ignorance of former President Ian Khama’s recent pronouncement to resume his role as the Paramount Chief of Bangwato.

Unaware of formal intentions

In an interview, the acting regent said he remains unshaken despite Khama’s purported announcement to resume his role as chief. “I heard that Khama wants to resume his bogosi role, but I take this as hearsay which I cannot comment on. I am saying this because I have never been formally notified nor have I received any letter. No one ever came to this kgotla to announce Khama’s intentions. Therefore, I remain unshaken, and I am currently busy with my roles as the acting regent. In fact, I do not want to be involved in issues that concern Khama,” Seretse said.

Refusal to discuss potential transition

Quizzed if he is ready to pave the way for Khama when the time for takeover arrives, Seretse stated that he did not want to be drawn into discussing the issue. Rather, he said he is currently occupied with his duties, adding that chieftainship is discussed at the kgotla, not elsewhere. “No one has ever come to this kgotla to discuss Bamangwato chieftaincy,” added the acting Bamangwato regent.

Khama’s announcement in Serowe

During his recent welcome ceremony held in Serowe at his home, the former president, who has been in self-imposed exile in South Africa, announced his intentions to resume his role as the Bamangwato Paramount Chief. “The time has arrived for me to take my role as paramount chief. Soon, I will start consulting my royal uncles about the issue,” Khama said to a round of applause and ululations.