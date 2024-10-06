Serowe, Francistown Record Alarming Number of Diarrhoea Cases 

676 cases of diarrhoea without dehydration recorded, 81 cases of diarrhoea with dehydration and six deaths of children aged below 5

Francistown has recorded 11 diarrhoea related deaths

BONGANI MALUNGA

Serowe and Francistown are the latest areas in the country to record an alarming number of diarrhoea related cases. The areas have joined the Ngami, Ghanzi and the Southern part of the country on the list of some of the hardest hit areas with cases rising rapidly in recent weeks and months.

Serowe affected

Serowe has experienced a new rise in infections as 676 cases of diarrhoea without dehydration have been recorded. Up to 81 cases of diarrhoea with dehydration have also been put on record in the area with six deaths of children aged below 5 confirmed last week.

This was confirmed by Serowe District Council vice chairperson Bernard Kenosi in a council meeting last week. Kenosi announced that the numbers were registered by the Serowe District Health Management Team (DHMT) detailing how infections have increased in the last three months.

An increase

“Since the end of July 2024, we have experienced an increase in under 5 diarrhoea cases coinciding with an outbreak in Botswana. To date we have recorded 676 cases of diarrhoea without dehydration, 81 cases of diarrhoea with dehydration and six deaths among children aged under 5. Some of the children were brought in dead while others died in the hospital,” Kenosi told the Serowe council.

Response

Kenosi stated that they have worked with the Serowe DHMT to deal with the problem through testing for the rotavirus which is a gastrointestinal infection which leads to diarrhoea. “In response to this surge, we have conducted testing for rotavirus which reveals that 62 percent of tested samples were positive. This suggests that rotavirus transmitted primarily through fecal and oral routine may be a significant driver of the outbreak. This highlights the urgent need for improved hygiene practices within the community particularly in the care of young children,” Kenosi concluded the topic.

Francistown cases

Second city Mayor Godisang Radisigo told the Francistown City Council (FCC) last week that diarrhoea cases had escalated in the area with fatalities reaching double digits. The Mayor revealed that 11 diarrhoea related deaths had been recorded at Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital in recent weeks. To date, Francistown and the Ngami area have recorded double digit numbers in terms of diarrhoea related fatalities.