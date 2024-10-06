Two Batswana Arrested In SA For Illegal Pangolin Trade

Duo intercepted by special police investigations unit

Pangolins among the most trafficked animals in the world

Their demand is due to use of their scales and claws in traditional medicine

BONGANI MALUNGA

Two Batswana were recently arrested in South Africa for illegal possession and trading in pangolin, which is an endangered species.

Identified as Rhine Kernsley (35) and Mothusi Lefa (49), the two were arrested by the South African Police Service (SAPS) and its serious crimes unit acting on a tip-off on Sunday.

International trade bans have been implemented to protect pangolins, which are trafficked in high numbers because their claws and scales are used in traditional medicine.

Inside a speaker box

In a statement confirming the arrest of the two Batswana, SAPS said the country’s serious crimes unit known as Hawks worked with the Johannesburg Metro Police and a special law enforcement unit of Gauteng Traffic Police to act on a tip off about an individual in possession of a pangolin.

“On arrival, officers located a silver VW Polo with Botswana registration plates,” said the statement signed by Captain Lloyd Ramovha of the South African Revenue Service (SAPS). “Inside the vehicle, a speaker box containing the pangolin was discovered.

“The operation was conducted at approximately 10:00 in the morning at a road lodge, located at the street corners of Grayston and Rivonia in Sandton.

Bail hearing

“Further investigation led to the identification and arrest of two individuals, Rhine Morgan Kernsley (35) Mothusi Malcom Lefa (49), both Botswana nationals.”

Ramovha added that the suspects were taken into custody while the pangolin was safely put under the care of a veterinary clinic in Midrand. The two will remain in police custody while awaiting a bail application hearing that is set for 7 October.

In the SARS statement, Acting Gauteng Provincial Head of the Hawks, Brigadier Phumeza Klaas, warned that possession and trading in protected species is a serious crime.

“Engaging in such activities not only endangers wildlife but also carries severe legal consequences,” he said.

Body parts and meat

The South African law enforcement agencies have stressed that illegal possession and trading in protected species contravenes the country’s National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act (NEMBA) Act 10 of 2004.

According to the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) pangolins face extinction because they are among the most trafficked animals in the world. The animals are trafficked for their body parts and their meat in some African countries.

The non-profit organisation confirmed that trafficking of the pangolin remains at an all-time high because IFAW is powerless to prevent or seize illegal shipments and cross-border transportation of wild animals and their products.