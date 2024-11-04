BCP Targets IEC Chief Over Website Claim

BCP challenges IEC Secretary for allegedly misleading the court by denying the existence of the IEC website, raising accountability concerns.

BY GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Congress Party (BCP) has announced plans to take action against Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) Secretary Jeff Siamisang, following his alleged false claim under oath that the IEC lacks a website.

BCP Questions Affidavit Statement

BCP leader Dumelang Saleshando contends that Siamisang knowingly made the misleading statement to deceive the court and must be held accountable.

The issue arose from a court case where the BCP requested the IEC to publish a digital copy of the voters’ roll on its website and provide one to the party. In response, Siamisang submitted an affidavit claiming the IEC did not have a website, which, he argued, made digital publication impossible. However, the IEC’s lawyer later confirmed the website’s existence, revealing what BCP leaders say was an attempt to mislead the court.

BCP Lawyer Challenges IEC’s Claims

BCP lawyer Dutch Leburu asserted that, if the record hadn’t been corrected, they were prepared to present photographic proof of the IEC’s website. Following the case’s dismissal by a majority ruling, Saleshando voiced concerns over the Secretary’s conduct.

“This was a deliberate attempt to mislead the court, and it’s shocking the judges did not address his conduct,”Saleshando said. “We will pursue accountability to ensure this does not go unchallenged.”

Concerns Over Voters’ Roll Management

Saleshando also raised additional concerns about the IEC’s handling of the voters’ roll, particularly around instances of multiple registrations that could enable repeat voting, potentially undermining the electoral process.

The three-judge panel dismissed the BCP’s case by a 2-1 majority. While two judges ruled against granting a digital copy of the voters’ roll, one judge dissented, siding with the BCP on their entitlement to the digital document.