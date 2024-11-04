 Floor-Crossing Ban Reshapes Political Accountability

Botswana’s latest amendment mandates that MPs resign if they switch parties mid-term, aiming to stabilize governance and respect voter mandates.

GAZETTE REPORTER

As Botswana awaits the outcome of its 13th general elections, a new constitutional amendment is poised to reshape the accountability of political leaders.

Floor-Crossing Ban Takes Effect

The Constitution (Amendment) Bill No. 14 of 2020, passed on July 17, 2020, prohibits elected representatives from switching political parties mid-term without vacating their seats. Proposed by then Minister of State President Kabo Morwaeng, the amendment mandates that Members of Parliament (MPs) who cross the floor must resign, triggering a by-election. This change seeks to reinforce parliamentary stability and respect the electorate’s mandate.

Previously, floor-crossing was common in Botswana, often shifting the balance in the National Assembly and raising concerns about governance stability. The new law aims to ensure MPs’ allegiance to their elected parties, aligning actions with voters’ original choices.

Analyst Views on Political Accountability

A political analyst, speaking anonymously, stated, “This ban reinforces the value of a voter’s choice and discourages MPs from pursuing personal ambitions that could destabilize governance.” While proponents argue that the law promotes democratic accountability, critics believe it limits MPs’ capacity to adjust their affiliations based on constituents’ changing needs.

Extension to Local Government Level

A similar restriction applies under the Local Government (Amendment) Bill No. 24 of 2020, requiring council representatives to resign if they switch parties. During parliamentary discussions, Assistant Minister Dumezweni Mthimkhulu highlighted that floor-crossing erodes public confidence and risks voter apathy, expressing hope that the amendment will help restore faith in Botswana’s legislative representatives.