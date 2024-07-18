BCP Wants Masisi To Announce Election Date Immediately 

Says delay has thrown Batswana into hopelessness and confusion

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

The Botswana Congress Party (BCP) has resolved to urge President Mokgweetsi Masisi to announce the 2024 election date with immediate effect.

The BCP adopted a resolution on this at its annual conference in Maun over the weekend.

In an interview with The Botswana Gazette soon thereafter, party spokesperson Dr Mpho Pheko said the resolution mirrored the concerns of Batswana about the election date.

Fair play

She asserted that announcing the date of elections would enhance fair play, transparency and inspire confidence in the elections.

“Our preparedness and readiness are what inspired this resolution but rather state of confusion and the concerns of Batswana,” Dr Pheko said.

“Lack of knowledge of the date of elections has thrown Batswana and different stakeholders into hopelessness. Some are even wondering if the election will be held this year.

Voter apathy

“The BCP is deeply worried that this could heighten the already disturbing state of voter apathy.

“We have therefore given our leadership the mandate to ensure that pressure is exerted on all fora to ensure that Masisi announces the election date.”

Other than worsening voter apathy, she added, delaying announcement of the election date has delayed preparation of some political parties.

Confusion

“Some political parties are yet to conduct their primary elections, and Masisi might use this to his own advantage by not announcing the date,” Dr Pheko said.

“Masisi should be warned not to take advantage of these political parties and announce the date because Batswana are in confusion.”

She disclosed that the party has also resolved to push for the election date to be enshrined in the Constitution of Botswana.

Constitutional provision

Recently, the parliamentary opposition proposed for amendment of the constitution to include the announcement of the exact date of elections.

However, the proposal was rejected by the Minister of State, Kabo Morwaeng.