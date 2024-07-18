Masisi Banking on Serame, Mzwinila Primaries Victories for Succession

Serame, Mzwinila are frontrunners to take as VP

But both face tough competition in the primaries

GAZETTE REPORTER

President Mokgweetsi Masisi is reported to be banking on primary election victories for Peggy Serame and Kefentse Mzwinila as part of his succession plan.

The two ministers are running in this weekend’s Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) primary elections. Serame will face off with fellow minister Edwin Dikoloti in Goodhope-Mmathethe while Mzwinila will battle with Minister Molebatsi Molebatsi.

According to close sources, Serame is Masisi’s preferred candidate to take over the vice presidency from Slumber Tsogwane.

Mzwinila backup

In the event that Serame fails to defeat Dikoloti, Mzwinila is the backup. It is understood that chances of Masisi retaining Tsogwane as his deputy are very slim.

However, both Serame and Mzwinila face tough competition. In May, sources in Dikoloti’s circles alleged that the Minister of Health had rejected offers to withdraw from the race.

He continued to make inroads in the constituency but over time reportedly suffered a blow when most sitting councillors and prospective council candidates aligned with Serame.

Interesting dynamics

In Mmadinare, Molebatsi is the incumbent MP. He defeated Mzwinila in the 2018 primaries and eventually won the constituency. While he is said to have worked the ground “very well”, Mzwinila is believed to have also done his part.

He was brought back to Parliament by President Masisi as a Specially Elected Member. An indication of Mzwinila’s favoured status with Masisi is how he has been appointed Acting President on more than two occasions.

Eager to duck Khama fate

“These primaries are going to be very interesting, particularly in how Serame and Mzwinila perform,” said an observer who preferred anonymity. “Even the dynamics involved are interesting.

“President Masisi would not want to suffer the fate of his predecessor Ian Khama in his succession plan. You may recall how Khama’s favourites for taking over lost in the primaries.”