TV Betting Advertisements: Should Govt Act to Protect Citizens?

By allowing advertisements that promote gambling as a fun and lucrative pastime to dominate the airwaves during high profile events like the Euros, broadcasters and regulators are complicit in promoting a dangerous activity under false pretences. Young people, already a significant demographic among football fans, are especially susceptible

DOUGLAS RASBASH

Special Correspondent

As the European Football Championship captivates millions, an insidious presence looms over the joyous spectacle: betting advertisements. These ads, flooding every available slot, paint gambling as a fun and lucrative pastime, promising laughter and victory. But this depiction could not be further from the truth. It is high time we question whether such advertising should be banned altogether.

Over the 21 days of the European football tournament. DSTV may have advertised betting around 3000 times at about R3000 per slot, earning a comfortable R9 million. Super Group, the owners of on-line operator Betway, generated a worldwide turnover for 2023/24 of over $1.5 billion.

Clearly gambling is very lucrative for the media and obviously the betting companies. The Illusion of Fun and Profit Gambling ads during the Euros are designed to lure viewers with the promise of easy wins and exhilarating experiences. They showcase happy, successful bettors celebrating their windfalls, fostering the illusion that gambling is a harmless and even profitable endeavour.

The reality

However, the reality is starkly different.

Betting is a high-risk activity that can lead to severe financial loss, addiction and mental health issues. A study by the UK Gambling Commission has revealed that over 2 million people in the UK are either problem gamblers or at risk of developing a gambling problem. The psychological impact is profound, with problem gambling linked to depression, anxiety and even suicidal tendencies.

But the constant barrage of ads normalises this dangerous behaviour, masking the grim reality behind a veneer of glamour and excitement.

Vulnerable viewers

These advertisements are particularly pernicious because they exploit vulnerable individuals. Young people, already a significant demographic among football fans, are especially susceptible. Research shows that exposure to gambling ads can increase the likelihood of developing gambling problems later in life.

The relentless marketing during a major event like the Euros hooks young viewers, embedding gambling into their consciousness as an integral part of enjoying the sport. Furthermore, those already struggling with gambling addiction find their recovery journey significantly harder amidst this advertising onslaught. The omnipresent temptation can derail their progress, leading to devastating personal and financial consequences.

Ethical responsibility

Broadcasters and regulators have an ethical responsibility to protect viewers from the harmful impacts of gambling. By allowing these ads to dominate the airwaves, they are complicit in promoting a dangerous activity under false pretences. The financial gains from advertising revenues should not come at the cost of public health and well-being.

Countries like Italy and Spain have already recognised the dangers and are implementing strict regulations and/or outright bans on gambling advertising. It is time for others to follow suit. Banning betting ads, especially during high-profile events like the Euros, is a crucial step in mitigating the public health crisis fuelled by gambling. The cheerful façade presented by betting advertisements during the Euros is a dangerous deception.

Gambling is not the path to fun and laughter that the ads make it out to be; it is a high-stakes activity that can destroy lives. As such, it is imperative that we reconsider the ethics of allowing such pervasive advertising. By banning betting ads, we can protect vulnerable viewers and uphold the integrity of sporting events, ensuring that they remain a source of genuine joy and community, untainted by the predatory allure of gambling.