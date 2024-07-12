Labour Wins But Democracy Loses 

The inequities of first-past-the-post: Lessons for Botswana in considering proportional representation (BLURB)

DOUGLAS RASBASH

Special Correspondent

The recent landslide victory of the Labour Party in the United Kingdom, winning 412 of the 650 seats with only 34% of the vote, has sparked renewed debate about the efficacy and fairness of the first-past-the-post (FPTP) electoral system. This outcome, where a party can secure a significant majority in parliament despite not winning a corresponding majority of the popular vote, underscores the inherent flaws of FPTP.

As Botswana contemplates constitutional changes and a possible shift from FPTP to Proportional Representation (PR), it is crucial to understand why FPTP is increasingly seen as outdated and potentially problematic, and how PR could offer a more equitable and representative alternative. This item follows the Gazette item of 18th April on proportional representation suggesting that PR is the way to go.

The mechanics and drawbacks of first past FPTP is a simple plurality voting system where the candidate with the most votes in a single constituency wins. Although this system is straightforward and easy to understand, it has significant drawbacks.

Disproportionality: One of the most significant criticisms of FPTP is that it often results in a distribution of seats that does not reflect the proportion of votes received by each party. As seen in the UK elections, Labour’s 34% of the vote translated into 63% of the seats. This disproportionality can lead to a lack of legitimacy and a sense that the government does not truly represent the will of the people. Imagine 66% of the UK electorate voted against the Labour Party.

Wasted Votes: In FPTP, votes for losing candidates, and even surplus votes for winning candidates beyond what is needed to win, do not contribute to the overall outcome. This can discourage voter turnout and engagement, as many may feel their vote does not count.

Encouragement of Tactical Voting: People often feel compelled to vote strategically rather than for their preferred candidate, choosing instead the lesser of two evils to prevent their least preferred candidate from winning. This undermines genuine voter preference and can distort electoral outcomes.

Marginalization of Smaller Parties: FPTP tends to favour larger, established parties and to marginalise smaller ones. This not only limits the political diversity in parliament but also stifles new and emerging political movements that could bring fresh ideas and perspectives.

Geographic Concentration: FPTP can exacerbate regional divisions by concentrating party support in certain areas. For example, a party may dominate in urban areas but have little to no representation in rural regions, or vice versa, leading to uneven representation and potential neglect of certain areas.

Advantages of Proportional Representation

The fairer alternative of Proportional Representation (PR) is designed to address many of the shortcomings of FPTP by ensuring that the number of seats that a party wins is proportionate to the number of votes it receives. Below are several key advantages of PR.

Fairer Representation: PR ensures that all votes count equally towards the final outcome, leading to a more accurate reflection of the electorate’s preferences. This can enhance the legitimacy of the government and increase public trust in the electoral process.

Inclusivity: By allowing smaller parties to gain representation, PR fosters a more inclusive political environment. This encourages a diversity of views and a more comprehensive debate on policy issues, leading to better decision-making.

Higher Voter Turnout: When voters feel their votes matter, they are more likely to participate in elections. PR can increase voter turnout by making every vote count towards the final result. This is especially important for Botswana where 75% of eligible young people do not vote.

Reduction of Tactical Voting: PR reduces the need for tactical voting since votes are less likely to be wasted. Voters can choose candidates and parties that they genuinely support, leading to more honest and authentic election outcomes.

Balanced Representation: PR can help balance representation across different regions and communities, ensuring that all parts of the country have a voice in parliament. This can lead to more equitable policy outcomes and greater national cohesion.

An analysis that shows how the political tree map would be in the UK with FPTP and PR has been prepared especially for The Botswana Gazette.

PR would lead to much more collaboration between the parties.

As Botswana considers a shift to PR, it can draw several important lessons from the experience of countries with FPTP systems like the UK.

Enhancing Legitimacy and Trust: A PR system could help enhance the legitimacy of Botswana’s government by ensuring that the distribution of seats more accurately reflects the popular vote. This could increase public trust and engagement in the democratic process.

Encouraging Political Diversity: By providing opportunities for smaller parties to gain representation, PR can enrich Botswana’s political landscape with diverse perspectives and solutions. This inclusivity can strengthen democracy and foster innovation in policy-making.

Promoting National Unity: PR can help mitigate regional disparities in representation, promoting a sense of national unity and ensuring that all communities are fairly represented in parliament.

Preventing Dominance of a Single Party: FPTP systems often lead to dominance by a single party, as seen with the Labour Party’s recent victory in the UK. PR can prevent such dominance by ensuring that power is more evenly distributed, promoting checks and balances within the government.

Meritocracy: PR is more likely to produce a more meritocratic government of more engaged and qualified capacity. This is very important for Botswana where skills are often limited and ministers are given posts for which they have little understanding.

The recent UK election highlights the significant shortcomings of the first-past-the-post electoral system, particularly its failure to provide fair and proportional representation. As Botswana considers transitioning to proportional representation, it stands to benefit from a more equitable, inclusive and legitimate electoral process.

By learning from the experiences of other countries, Botswana can make informed decisions that enhance its democracy and serve its people better.