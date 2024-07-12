From Memorisation to Inquiry:  Rethinking Education in the Age of AI and Social Media

In an age where questions should be valued more than answers, critical thinking is of all the essence

DOUGLAS RASBASH

Special Correspondent

In this digital age, the sheer volume of information available at our fingertips, amplified by the relentless advance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the omnipresence of social media, demands a fundamental shift in educational priorities.

Instead of focusing on the rote memorisation of information, future education must pivot towards fostering a culture of critical inquiry. This is because AI’s capability to generate and replicate information has diminished the necessity for individuals to retain vast amounts of data. Knowledge, once a treasure to be stored, is now instantly accessible.

Double-edged sword

This shift necessitates that education evolve to prioritise development of critical thinking skills. The emphasis must be on questioning the veracity, origin and implications of the information encountered daily.

The pervasiveness of social media adds another layer of complexity. It is a double-edged sword, providing a platform for the free exchange of ideas while simultaneously being a breeding ground for misinformation and superficial engagement. In this context, the ability to scrutinise and challenge information is paramount.

Teaching students to question everything not only enhances their analytical abilities but also empowers them to navigate the digital landscape with discernment and integrity. In this transformative era, educators are tasked with the crucial role of guiding students beyond passive acceptance.

A necessary evolution

They must cultivate an environment where curiosity is the driving force, where questions are valued more than answers, and where the process of inquiry is celebrated.

This paradigm shift in education is not merely an adaptation to technological advancements but a necessary evolution to prepare future generations for the complexities of the modern world.

Given the rapid assimilation of AI and its powers to recreate and the pervasiveness of social media, future education should no longer focus on learning everything but questioning everything.