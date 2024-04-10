BDF Begins Withdrawal of Troops from Mozambique 

Withdrawal of BDF troops to conclude in June

Rwanda to send more troops once SADC leaves

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

The Botswana Defence Force (BDF) has initiated the process of withdrawing its troops from Mozambique that have been part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM).

SADC has also made the announcement of the withdrawal of Botswana’s contingent from the conflict-ridden Cabo Delgado province.

“Among other achievements of the SAMIM mandate, the Botswana contingent participated in offensive operations to neutralise the terrorists and delivered quick impact projects,” said the economic bloc in a statement.

BDF and IDPs

“These activities saw a significant number of Internally Displaced People (IDPs) returning to their normal lives.”

Botswana contributed five contingents of troops and military equipment to SAMIM, which began in July 2021 and is scheduled to conclude in June 2024. The last BDF contingent arrived in Mozambique in October 2023.

While the specific reasons for SAMIM’s exit have not been disclosed, Mozambique’s foreign affairs minister Veronica Macamo indicated in late March that SAMIM would depart in July due to financial constraints, saying there were challenges in raising funds to sustain the mission.

Rwanda

Meanwhile, Rwanda – which joined SAMIM under a special dispensation for the Central African state – has complained that it has not been officially informed of the withdrawal of SADC.

However, supported by a 20 million Euro grant from the European Union, it plans to deploy additional troops to Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province.

Troops from Rwanda are expected to arrive as soon as SAMIM troops leave in July as agreed during SADC’s extraordinary summit on Defence, Politics and Security in late March.