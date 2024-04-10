Tebogo Attributes Good Form to Maturity

As Paris 2024 approaches, Botswana’s wing-footed sensation has been setting World Leading (WL) times in the 200m, 300m and 400m events and is raring to go

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s sprint sensation Letsile Tebogo has emerged as a dominant force in the track world this season, setting World Leading (WL) times in the 200m, 300m, and 400m events.

Tebogo’s recent performances, including a world record-breaking run of 30.69 seconds in the 300m, have captured global attention and raised questions about the secrets behind his extraordinary form as it is still early in the athletics season.

Asked about the catalyst for his success, Tebogo reflected on his journey and cited maturity as a pivotal factor.

“We go forward”

“I think it’s all about being mature and understanding how the game is being run,” he said in an interview with Gazette Sports on the sidelines of Lefika Relays in Gaborone over the weekend.

“When you look back, I was still a young boy with hardly any muscle or anything. So now I am a big guy and we go forward.”

Addressing concerns about peaking early in the season after his stellar performances, Tebogo remained composed, expressing confidence in his approach alongside his coach, Kebonyemodisa Mosimanyane.

Strategic adjustments

“We are not taking chances and are sticking to our plans for the season,” he asserted. “Even though we are running fast times now, we will still run them later in the season because it’s about reaching the maximum limit of the body.”

Tebogo revealed strategic adjustments to his training regimen, disclosing that the 400m race (in the 4x400m relay) he competed in over the weekend marked conclusion of his season’s endeavours in that distance.

Far from concerns about burnout, he explained that they have completed base training and will now transition back to his 100m programme, focusing on refining elements such as starts.

Measured approach

Regarding his goals for the year, Tebogo has opted for a measured approach, emphasising the importance of avoiding excessive pressure.

“I am yet to set targets for the year as I do not want to put myself under too much pressure,” he said.

Meanwhile, perhaps needless to say, Tebogo is on the list of Botswana’s athletes who have already qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics alongside Bayapo Ndori, Leungo Scotch (400m), Kethobogile Haingura (800m), Tshepiso Masalela (800m), and Collen Kebinatshipi (400m).

Paris 2024

