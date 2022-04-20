BDF On High Alert Amidst Tension Between Bangwato and Govt?

Soldiers reportedly put on standby in response to unravelling events in Serowe

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana Defence Force (BDF) military officers have allegedly been put on high alert amidst the growing turmoil between the government and the Bangwato tribe.

Sources within the military allege that the recent arson attempt on cabinet minister, Kgotla Autlwese’s home escalated tensions with the army on high alert to intervene is the further escalation of hostilities fuelled by allegations of hate speech propagated by Bangwato tribesmen.

“The target is on those fuelling hate speech and tribalism to find out their plans in relation to the dispute between the government and the tribe over the alleged former President’s harassment,” added the sources.

The ongoing tension between the Bangwato and the government began last year after the former President fled the country alleging harassment by the Directorate on Intelligence and Security (DIS). Since his self imposed exile, there has been a consistent outcry from Bangwato Royals demanding a halt to the alleged harassment.

At the time of going to press BDF Spokesperson Major Fana Maswabi was yet to respond questions from this publication.