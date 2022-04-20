Fresh Charges For Khama & Co!

Issac Kgosi’s charges in National Security case increase from six to 20

State adds Khama, Makgophe, Paledi to new charge sheet

Khama says it’s another plot by the state to lock him up

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

The state has charged former President Ian Khama, suspended police Commissioner Keabetswe Makgophe and Deputy Permanent Secretary Bruno Paledi as co-accused in its case against former DIS boss Issac Kgosi. Kgosi was arrested on October 24, 2021 for allegedly contravening the country’s National Security Act.

He was allegedly found in possession of ammunition, police bullet proof vests and forged passports without authority when the DIS raided his residence. In his last court appearance in February 2022, the state revealed their intentions to amend the charge sheet and also to be accorded more time for investigations.

According to the new charge sheet dated 19th April 2022, the former president is alleged to have been found in possession of various types of firearms and is facing 13 charges ranging from; receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm, procuring firearm license under false pretence, owning a firearm not registered under the Arms and Ammunition Act of 2018, and Aiding and Abetting unlawful possession of a firearm. The state has summoned Khama to appear before the Broadhurst Magistrate Court on 21st April. Khama has been away from the country for more than four months.

Speaking to this publication last night, Khama confirmed the charges but dismissed them as yet another desperate attempt by the state to arrest him.

“I remind everyone what I have said about and what is now known about the fabrication regarding the 100 billion issue and having failed with that , the regime came up with another fabrication about weapons. The objective is to lock me up to keep me out of the political arena and even eliminate me to achieve the same. I have proof of that,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Makgope and Paledi have been charged on three counts each of a Aiding and Abetting unlawful possession of a firearm. Paledi previously served as Makgophe’s deputy commissioner.

The DIS recently detained Makgophe, Khama’s brothers, Tshekedi and Anthony and others over allegations of missing state fire arms. It is believed that more people will be added to the charge sheet.

Kgosi is now facing 20 criminal charges ranging from unlawful possession of a firearm, procuring firearm license under false pretence, owning a firearm not registered under the Arms and Ammunition Act of 2018, Aiding and Abetting unlawful possession of a firearm, stealing whilst employed by the public service, being found in possession of armoured vests closely resembling those of the Botswana Police Services and being found in possession of tactical backpacks resembling those of the Directorate on Intelligence and Security Services without authority.

The case will return to court on Thursday.